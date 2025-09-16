Perceptyx Debuts AI Agent Suite And Reimagined Platform To Transform Employee Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-native innovations further establish Perceptyx as the Employee Experience leader

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the AI company for Employee Experience (EX), today announced the launch of its AI agent suite and reimagined 'Discover' solution, marking a major evolution in how organizations listen, understand, and act on employee feedback. With these updates, Perceptyx further amplifies its ability to empower organizations to activate the full potential of their people - transforming employee insights into lasting business impact.

At the forefront of these innovations is the launch of a new suite of AI-native agents, purpose-built to maximize workforce potential and empower global enterprises to achieve real, measurable outcomes:

Employee Activation Agent : The agentic evolution of Perceptyx's award-winning Activate product, this agent drives behavior change through personalized, AI-driven coaching and behavioral nudges, turning insights into sustained action that develops strong talent and delivers measurable performance gains.

Conversational Listening Agent: A ground-breaking industry-first agent that moves beyond static surveys by enabling true two-way conversations with employees. By capturing authentic, real-time feedback in a natural flow, the Conversational Listening Agent uncovers deeper insights that traditional surveys can't reach, revolutionizing how organizations understand and respond to their people.

Narrative Analysis Agent: Uncovers key insights from rich, nuanced conversational and other unstructured data, transforming employees' open-ended feedback into real-time, actionable intelligence. It analyzes all feedback, including comments from 3rd party platforms, and allows leaders to ask custom questions through an interactive AI interface, surfacing trends faster and enabling smarter, data-driven decisions.



Perceptyx is the only EX provider to deliver a complete suite of AI-native agents purpose-built to help organizations listen, analyze, and activate. Among them, the Conversational Listening Agent stands out as a first-of-its-kind innovation in the EX market, redefining how organizations capture authentic employee feedback in real time. Recent global research from Perceptyx shows strong employee preference in this model, with 87% open to sharing honest feedback through conversational listening and over half finding it more appealing than traditional surveys. This preference is driven by the greater flexibility conversational listening offers, underscoring both the demand and the growing acceptance of AI in the workplace.

Complementing these new agents and unifying the Perceptyx platform, the company's flagship employee listening and analytics solution has been reimagined as Discover . With expanded flexibility and building upon an already strong suite of powerful AI features such as intelligent action planning and AI-driven comment summarization, Discover can now be deployed in multiple configurations and service models giving organizations greater flexibility to design and scale listening initiatives with the right balance of autonomy and expert support.

“Perceptyx is now the AI company for Employee Experience,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Perceptyx.“We've reimagined what EX can do: with our comprehensive platform of AI agents and the reimagined Discover solution, organizations can finally transform every employee insight into faster action that accelerates business outcomes and tangible ROI.”

This launch underscores Perceptyx's commitment to advancing the future of Employee Experience and better enabling people and organizations to thrive. Its new unified, AI-first platform empowers organizations to turn insights into meaningful action at every stage of the employee lifecycle, driving impact from hire to retire.

“We're launching these new AI agents with our customers at the center,” said Joseph Freed, Chief Product Officer at Perceptyx.“Our goal has been to continue delivering new innovations that go beyond collecting feedback, transforming insights into intelligent, actionable guidance that drives tangible results across the organization. By building AI agents on our proven People Insights Model, a science-backed framework that translates feedback into positive behavior change, we're giving our customers the tools to stay ahead, act in real time, and unlock the full potential of their workforce.”

With these launches, Perceptyx strengthens its position as the leader in Employee Experience, backed by more than 20 years of behavioral science expertise, one of the world's largest EX benchmark datasets, and a consulting team with hundreds of years of combined practitioner experience. Together, these assets ensure every AI Agent is not only intelligent, but also translating insights into outcomes that drive measurable business impact.

While today's innovations represent a major step forward, they also lay the foundation for a future where organizations can achieve even greater levels of autonomy and impact through AI-driven EX.

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the AI company for Employee Experience (EX), trusted by more than 30% of the Fortune 100 to deliver people-powered growth. Built on two decades of behavioral science and the industry's richest EX dataset, our platform helps organizations discover what matters, activate change, and grow their people-now supercharged by a new generation of AI agents.

With Conversational Listening, Narrative Analysis, and Employee Activation agents, Perceptyx delivers what no point solution can: a complete digital workforce for EX . Our Agentic AI framework moves beyond systems of insight to systems of outcomes-turning every employee signal into measurable impact for people and business alike.

