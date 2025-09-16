Azentio launches next gen “Islamic Finance Origination” to accelerate GCC growth
Dubai, UAE – September 16, 2025: Azentio Software, the end-to-end BFSI software specialist, announced the launch of its next-generation Islamic Finance Origination (IFO) solution. Purpose-built for speed, compliance, and scale, the new offering is set to transform how financial institutions deliver retail, SME, and corporate financing across the GCC.
Sanjay Singh, CEO Azentio Software said: “Technology should do more than lift efficiency, it should open doors. With Azentio Islamic Finance Origination, we enable GCC institutions to launch at pace, make smarter decisions, and stay confidently compliant as regulations evolve. Most importantly, we help widen access to finance for corporates, SMEs, and retail customers. This launch reflects our commitment to powering sustainable growth and financial inclusion across the region.”
Azentio’s Islamic Finance Origination directly addresses these regional needs by enabling banks to launch products faster, strengthen compliance, and expand access to both conventional and Islamic financing.
Built for speed, compliance, and scale:
• 70% faster product launches with built-in compliance, cutting time-to-market from months to weeks.
• Smarter credit decisions via automation, dynamic workflows, and integration with KYC, AML, and credit bureau systems.
• Cloud-ready, scalable architecture that adapts easily to regulatory change.
• Future-proof innovation with support for advanced analytics and alternative data sources.
Commenting on the launch, L Guru Raghavendran, Senior Vice President, Lending – Product Management, Azentio Software, said: “Our mission is to empower financial institutions with technology that doesn’t just improve efficiency but creates lasting impact. With our new Islamic Finance Origination product, we are enabling GCC banks to innovate faster, comply with evolving regulations, and expand access to financing for corporate, SMEs and retail customers. This launch reflects Azentio’s commitment to supporting the region’s broader economic and financial inclusion goals.”
He added: “The GCC is at a tipping point in financing, where speed, compliance, and trust are non-negotiable. Our solution unifies intelligence, automation, and compliance in one offering, giving banks the agility to innovate and the resilience to scale responsibly.”
About Azentio
Azentio is a leading provider of purpose-built, intelligence-driven technology solutions designed to transform the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) sectors. By combining cutting-edge innovation with deep domain expertise, Azentio empowers businesses to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, Azentio delivers world-class technology that streamlines processes and delivers tangible results, enabling organizations to achieve sustainable success. For more information on Azentio, please visit
