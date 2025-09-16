Coatingsolution4u Completes AI-Based Fluid Diagnostic Technology Transfer

CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd. develops cutting-edge AI-based fluid diagnostic solutions for manufacturing quality control.

Revolutionary AI-powered fluid diagnostic technology set to transform manufacturing quality control across multiple industries

- Kyung Hyun Ahn

CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd. , an innovative startup specializing in advanced coating solutions, today announced the successful completion of a technology transfer agreement with the Seoul National University R&DB Foundation. The transferred technology represents a core patent for the company's upcoming launch of the world's first AI-based fluid diagnostic solution.

Breakthrough Technology for Real-Time Quality Monitoring

The proprietary technology utilizes artificial intelligence and advanced sensors to perform real-time, non-destructive monitoring of slurry conditions after mixing processes. This innovative approach enables manufacturers to monitor and assess slurry state instantaneously without compromising product integrity.

"This technology represents a significant leap forward in manufacturing quality control," said Kyung Hyun Ahn, CEO. "By providing real-time insights into slurry conditions, we're enabling manufacturers to optimize their processes like never before."

Wide-Ranging Industrial Applications

The versatile technology has broad applications across multiple manufacturing sectors, including battery electrode manufacturing, plastic processing and recycling operations, cosmetics manufacturing, and various other manufacturing industries requiring precise fluid state monitoring and control.

Driving Smart Factory Innovation and Sustainability

The AI-based diagnostic solution offers significant benefits for modern manufacturing operations:

.Enhanced Quality and Yield: Improves production quality while increasing overall manufacturing efficiency

.Smart Factory Integration: Contributes to the implementation of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing systems

.Environmental Impact Reduction: Prevents large-scale batch failures, significantly reducing waste generation and energy consumption

About CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2023, CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd. is a South Korean startup co-founded by Professor Ahn, Kyung Hyun from Seoul National University and Professor Choi, Kyung Hyun from Jeju National University. The company specializes in developing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions and nano-coating technology for industrial applications.

Upcoming CES 2026 Debut

CoatingSolution4U plans to showcase its breakthrough technology at CES 2026, where the company will introduce SlurryXpert, its flagship diagnostic equipment incorporating the AI-based fluid diagnostic technology. SlurryXpert achieves 95%+ accuracy in monitoring slurry state, representing the world's first AI-powered, real-time in-line slurry diagnostic solution.

"We're excited to present SlurryXpert at CES 2026," said Kyung Hyun Ahn. "This revolutionary platform demonstrates how our AI-powered diagnostic technology can transform quality control processes across multiple manufacturing sectors by providing precise slurry state monitoring."

Strategic Partnerships and Future Growth

The company is actively engaging in discussions with various domestic and international enterprises to establish strategic partnerships and expand the technology's market reach. These collaborations are expected to accelerate the adoption of AI-based diagnostic solutions in manufacturing environments worldwide.

Aram Namgung

CoatingSolution4U Co., Ltd

+82 31-615-4200

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.