Gaza Starves: Israeli Blockade Kills 428 Palestinians


2025-09-16 07:38:29
(MENAFN) The death toll from starvation in Gaza has surged to 428, including 146 children, as Israel’s complete blockade of all border crossings intensifies the region’s famine crisis, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

In its latest daily briefing, the ministry confirmed three additional deaths within the last 24 hours—one of them a child—directly linked to severe malnutrition.

Since August, at least 150 Palestinians, among them 31 children, have succumbed to hunger, following the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declaration of famine in Gaza City.

The IPC has further warned that by the end of September, the famine crisis is expected to extend to the central and southern areas of Gaza, specifically Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

Despite hundreds of aid and food trucks waiting at the border, Israel has maintained a complete closure of Gaza’s crossings since March 2. This blockade has severely worsened the humanitarian emergency, depriving residents of vital supplies.

Since October 2023, Israeli military actions have resulted in the deaths of nearly 65,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. The ongoing bombardment has devastated Gaza, making it largely unlivable and triggering widespread starvation and disease outbreaks.

