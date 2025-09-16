Close-Up International Acquires Pharma CRM Provider Mobiledotrep To Expand U.S. Presence And Compete With Veeva And Salesforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close-Up Intl, a global leader in AI-powered CRM market data and business intelligence solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has announced it acquired MobileDotRep, a life sciences CRM solution provider based out of Thousand Oaks, CA. This acquisition is another milestone for Close-Up, who has been a pioneer in pharma CRM since 1994 and a 5-Star rated Pharma CRM provider on Gartner's Peer Insights:

“We are pleased to further expand our Global and US pharma CRM presence, especially with the separation of Veeva and Salesforce, which presents a tremendous opportunity for Close-Up to further expand our success converting CRM clients in the United States,” commented Robert Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer of Close-Up Intl.“Our pharma AI-powered CRM is being used by top pharmaceutical, rare disease, oncology, and specialty pharmaceutical companies in the United States and globally.” Close-Up's CRM leverages its own advanced proprietary platform designed for pharma with advanced functionality, AI intelligence, insights, and a 360-degree view of HCPs to increase further productivity, revenue generation, and enhance commercial, medical, and market access overall effectiveness.”

Close-Up is well-positioned to become a compelling option and disruptor to Veeva and Salesforce for pharmaceutical companies operating in the United States. The proprietary platform provides unparalleled flexibility that easily adapts to specific business strategies and use cases while making new change requests as part of their SaaS model. Ultimately providing faster turnaround times to make CRM enhancements, while delivering newer AI functionality advancements at the speed of business.

“We are excited to be partnering with Close-Up and combining synergies of both technology platforms and industry best practices to meet the needs of specialty and rare disease pharma companies," said Kosta Tzavaras, General Manager of MobileDotRep. "Our team sees tremendous value in becoming part of Close-Up's team with their extensive CRM and Data expertise and global footprint, where we provide our customers with more intuitive, user-friendly interfaces and the ability to visualize and act on complex data with ease." Close-Up, Intl. provides companies with a highly efficient way to identify opportunities and a more effective process to manage business in a fast-changing competitive environment.

About Close-Up International

Close-Up International is a leading provider of AI-powered CRM, data analytics, and business intelligence solutions for the global life sciences industry. With over 55 years in the market, we serve 650+ healthcare clients in over 50 countries, with 47,000 active CRM users, and are among the top 3 global pharma CRM providers. Our AI-powered CRM platform enhances engagement with healthcare professionals, identifies real-time opportunities and threats, while boosting overall productivity. Designed for seamless adoption, it offers an intuitive user interface, flexible data integration, and long-term cost benefits to pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit or email us at ...

About MobileDotRep

MobileDotRep, a privately held, innovative-driven Pharma CRM provider, empowers Life Sciences organizations to streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and elevate customer engagement. Leveraging predictive analytics, actionable insights, and personalized engagement capabilities, enabling teams to build deeper, more meaningful connections with healthcare professionals, patients, and key stakeholders, driving measurable impact across commercial, marketing, and medical functions.

