Arab League Calls For Utilizing AI To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Tuesday called for greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to achieve sustainable development goals in Arab states, particularly in the areas of digital economic transition and governance.
This came during the opening of the roundtable on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability, held under the theme "From Innovation to Impact," with the participation of representatives of Arab League member states, specialized Arab organizations, as in addition to experts and researchers in technology and development.
In her opening remarks, Director of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation Department at the Arab League, Minister Dr. Nada Al-Ajezi, said that AI is no longer a futuristic concept or a luxury of knowledge, but a transformative force shaping the present and redefining the future, placing a shared responsibility on Arab countries to channel it towards sustainable development.
She described AI as a "strategic driver" for development and innovation, to be managed and deployed fairly and responsibly, stressing the importance of regional and international cooperation and knowledge exchange to ensure responsible and effective use of technology in serving sustainability.
Al-Ajezi added that the meeting serves as a platform for dialogue and exchange of experiences on employing AI in support of sustainability goals, and comes as part of following up on the Arab Economic and Social Council's resolution on the Sustainable Digital Transformation Roadmap 2025-2030.
She explained that the roadmap aims to enhance regional and international partnerships through technology support, capacity-building and the use of enabling technologies.
She pointed to its close linkage with the Global Digital Compact, adopted by the UN General Assembly in September 2024 as part of the (Pact for the Future), which seeks to promote global digital cooperation and technology governance.
Al-Ajezi affirmed that the Global Digital Compact provides an opportunity for Arab countries to accelerate the digital transition, develop advanced digital strategies, and integrate with the global digital economy, noting that the Arab roadmap seeks to encourage states to implement the compact's commitments through practical measures and effective partnerships.
She said the roundtable would address, over three sessions, key issues including technologies for sustainability, digital governance for responsible AI, and building sustainable regional partnerships from cooperation to impact.
Al-Ajezi urged participants to engage in constructive dialogue leading to practical and sustainable solutions that contribute to a more prosperous and equitable future for Arab societies, expressing gratitude to the Arab Organization for Information and Communication Technologies for co-organizing the event. (end)
