Hoyack Achieves SOC 2® Certification, Demonstrating Commitment To Security, Trust, And Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Brandon Cross, Hoyack CEOSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hoyack, a San Antonio–based technology company specializing in AI software development, enterprise solutions, and instant team expansion, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2Type II certification. This independent audit affirms that Hoyack's systems and processes meet the highest standards for data security, availability, and confidentiality.The certification underscores Hoyack's dedication to safeguarding client data while building scalable, future-ready solutions for industries where trust and reliability are non-negotiable.“Earning SOC 2 is more than a compliance checkbox-it's a reflection of how we operate as a company,” said Brandon Cross, CEO of Hoyack.“From AI development to enterprise consulting, security and trust are at the foundation of everything we deliver.”The SOC 2 framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), sets a benchmark for how technology companies manage customer data. Hoyack's certification provides added assurance for organizations looking to partner with a provider that takes both innovation and protection seriously.About HoyackHoyack delivers secure, scalable technology solutions that help organizations tackle complexity with confidence. From AI software development to enterprise systems integration and instant team expansion, Hoyack combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to trust, speed, and results. Learn more at .

