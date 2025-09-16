Wadi Jeddah Signs Cooperation Agreement With The National Housing Company To Strengthen Investment And Community Initiatives

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Wadi Jeddah, the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the National Housing Company (NHC). The agreement reflects Wadi Jeddah's ongoing commitment to building high-value partnerships that drive economic and social development while contributing to the national transformation agenda.

The agreement aims to launch joint programs and community initiatives that serve the interests of both parties. It will enable King Abdulaziz University employees to access the innovative housing solutions offered by NHC. This step is expected to provide a supportive environment for the university's academic and administrative staff, strengthening their social stability and positively impacting performance and productivity.

This partnership builds on Wadi Jeddah's mission to foster integration between the academic and investment sectors, transforming research and university capabilities into practical initiatives that deliver tangible impact to society. It also paves the way for new investment opportunities and collaborative models that reinforce economic and social sustainability.

Wadi Jeddah management affirmed that the agreement underscores the company's commitment to advancing developmental solutions that improve quality of life and address community needs. At the same time, it expands Wadi Jeddah's network of partnerships with leading national institutions, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for the knowledge economy and a key enabler of innovation and sustainable investment in the Kingdom.

, CEO of Wadi Jeddah, said:

“At Wadi Jeddah, we believe that impactful partnerships are the pathway to lasting outcomes. This agreement with the National Housing Company reflects our commitment to supporting King Abdulaziz University employees through innovative housing solutions, while also opening new horizons for investment collaboration that strengthen Wadi Jeddah's contribution to the national economy and the Kingdom's broader development goals.”

, Director of the Corporate Communications Center the University's official spokesperson, added:“This agreement exemplifies the complementary partnership between the university, its investment arm, and leading national entities such as NHC. It highlights King Abdulaziz University's pioneering role in providing its employees with opportunities that enhance their quality of life and stability, while reinforcing the importance of linking academia with investment and community sectors to create measurable national impact.”

XXXX, XXXXX National Housing Company (NHC) stated:“We are proud to sign this agreement with Wadi Jeddah, which marks an important step in strengthening cooperation with leading academic and investment institutions. Through this partnership, we aim to provide King Abdulaziz University employees with access to our innovative housing solutions, thereby improving quality of life and advancing national development in line with the Kingdom's aspirations for the future.”

This collaboration confirms Wadi Jeddah's determination to consolidate its position as a leading platform that bridges investment and knowledge. Through strategic partnerships, the company is driving sustainable development, fostering a balanced and prosperous society, expanding its economic, social, and knowledge impact, and delivering innovative solutions that empower individuals, support academic and research environments, and enhance the diversification and global competitiveness of the Saudi economy.