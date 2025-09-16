Jameel Motors Opens First Farizon Showroom and Service Center in Dubai
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, today announced the opening of the first Farizon showroom and service center in Dubai. The state-of-the-art facility is strategically located in the Dubai Airport Free Zone to cater to the UAE’s commercial communities.
Haluk Aki, General Manager at Jameel Motors UAE, said: “Our entry into the UAE market with Farizon UAE is a step towards reshaping commercial mobility in the region. We are here to offer sustainable, innovative solutions that empower businesses and support economic growth. Our commitment to building a robust service infrastructure is about increasing customer confidence and ensuring that fleet users experience seamless operations and minimal downtime. The showroom and service center’s proximity to DAFZA further highlights our commitment to accessibility and superior service.”
The UAE commercial vehicle market, projected to grow from USD 2.61 billion in 2025 to USD 3.95 billion by 2030. The introduction of Farizon brings customers innovative electric and alternative fuel solutions, significantly expanding their choice of advanced commercial vehicles. Farizon’s flagship models are on show, like the versatile Farizon SV (SuperVAN) series—an array of advanced Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) designed for commercial use. These vehicles range from electric panel vans with a 67 kWh battery providing a 376 km range, to robust 106.4 kWh models equipped with top-tier technology like the infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and adaptive cruise control. These models cater to diverse operational needs, from urban logistics to last-mile delivery.
“At Jameel Motors, our goal is to deliver a seamless journey that spans the entire lifecycle of the EV, from purchase and maintenance to resale. We’re elevating the customer experience through collaborations with digital-first innovators in the automotive space. With this opening, Jameel Motors is strengthening its position as a comprehensive mobility solutions provider,” added Mr. Aki.
Aligned with the UAE's vision for sustainability and futuristic transportation, Jameel Motors is excited to open its state-of-the-art facility to showcase Farizon’s innovation in electric and alternative fuel vehicles. The strategic location will further empower business communities with advanced mobility solutions and support the growing economic demands in UAE.
