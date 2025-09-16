Indicium Receives Investment From Databricks Ventures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The investment strengthens the bonds between the industry leaders, as enterprise companies rush to modernize their data systems and adopt AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indicium , the global AI and data consultancy, announces new funding from Databricks Ventures , the strategic investment arm of Databricks . Indicium and Databricks have been partners since 2017, working hand-in-hand to modernize data platforms and deliver AI solutions to some of the world's biggest companies, including Burger King, PepsiCo and Volvo.

The investment takes this relationship to the next level. Going forward, Indicium will be even more tightly integrated with Databricks' product roadmap, including Agent Bricks and Lakebase, engineering resources, go-to-market efforts and training. Indicium will work more closely with Databricks on features such as advanced AI capabilities, Unity Catalog enhancements and Lakehouse upgrades. And Indicium and Databricks will work even more closely to co-develop AI and data solutions.

Companies with AI plans are rushing to enhance their data systems

The investment comes at a pivotal time in the AI and data modernization markets. Companies worldwide are racing to capitalize on generative AI and advanced analytics, which require a robust data foundation. These factors are behind a wave of innovation, as companies move off legacy data warehouses and toward unified platforms like Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to support AI initiatives. In fact, Databricks' latest State of Data + AI report noted an 11x increase in AI model deployments year-over-year, with ~70% of companies exploring generative AI use cases. This surge has created an urgent need for trusted partners to bridge the gap between vision and execution.

Indicium, which has completed over 1,000 AI and data projects, fills this gap. The company's 450-person delivery team has earned 210 Databricks certifications and logged more than 500,000 hours delivering solutions on the platform, making it a very experienced Databricks partner globally. Beyond delivery excellence, Indicium has built differentiated IP on the Data Intelligence Platform. Its proprietary migration accelerator automates up to 80% of legacy data migrations into Databricks, and its IndiMesh framework standardizes and accelerates solution delivery by over 50%.

Copa Energia, the largest gas company in Latin America, partnered with Indicium to transform its fragmented and manual credit approval process into a proprietary, AI-powered engine on Databricks. Built on the Lakehouse platform and enhanced with Mosaic AI, the solution unified internal and external data, automated evaluations, and embedded governance end-to-end. The result: real-time credit decisions, full autonomy over data and models, and a measurable annual risk reduction of 2.5 million dollars. By freeing more than 270 hours per month from manual reviews, Copa's financial team shifted its focus from repetitive tasks to strategic analysis and business growth.

Strengthening the bonds between AI and data system modernization leaders

“At Databricks, we're committed to advancing how enterprises unlock the full power of data and AI,” said Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President at Databricks.“Indicium's expertise in leading large-scale data and AI projects on Databricks has been instrumental for organizations modernizing mission-critical systems. By deepening our collaboration, we're accelerating innovation, expanding adoption of the Data Intelligence Platform, and driving measurable business value for customers worldwide.”

“Having worked together for eight years, we've seen firsthand the stability, innovation and velocity of Databricks, the world's foremost data platform,” said Matheus Dellagnelo, CEO of Indicium.“Looking ahead, I see virtually limitless opportunities to innovate together. We plan to collaborate with Databricks on emerging technologies like generative AI, real-time analytics and advanced data governance. As the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform evolves, Indicium aims to be at the forefront of extending and applying those capabilities to solve real-world business problems. In essence, the vision is of aligned growth: as Databricks pushes the frontier of the AI/data platform, Indicium will push the boundaries of service innovation on top of that platform.”

About Indicium

Headquartered in New York, Indicium is a global data and AI services company helping enterprises migrate faster, optimize platforms and build scalable data products. Our team of more than 450 certified experts delivers across the full data lifecycle. Our proprietary AI-enabled IndiMesh framework powers every engagement with collective intelligence, proven expertise, and rigorous quality control. Industry leaders like PepsiCo and Bayer trust Indicium to reduce risk, accelerate outcomes and deliver lasting value. More information at .

About Databricks Ventures

Databricks Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Databricks, the Data and AI company. Databricks Ventures invests in innovative companies that align with its view of the future for data, analytics and AI. Databricks' focus is on investing in early- and growth-stage companies that are empowering AI in innovative ways on top of or alongside the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR for Indicium

