Renovare Fuels Appoints Head Of Engineering To Spearhead Sustainable Fuel Roll-Out

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UK-based Renovare Fuels appoints George Mkushi as Head of Engineering as the company accelerates the commercialisation of its sustainable fuel.George brings over 20 years of experience as a Chartered Chemical Engineer specialising in waste and sustainable technologies. He has previously acted as Head of Engineering and Executive Director to firms C-Capture Ltd and East Energy.The appointment reinforces Renovare Fuels' commitment to technical excellence as it moves forward with its ambitious roll-out plans across the UK and Europe, building on the recent expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Director Michael Fishwick and Head of Projects Deborah Delaney.George's expertise in waste fuel technologies positions him perfectly to drive the engineering optimisation of Renovare Fuels' advanced biofuel technology, which converts biogas into liquid fuel through innovative technology developed in collaboration with T2C Energy, NASA, and the US Department of Energy.The strengthened engineering capabilities will support the company's growing pipeline of projects, including the £13 million sustainable fuel site in Craigmore, Northern Ireland, which is expected to start operations in 2026.Renovare Fuels' advanced renewable biofuels are a direct 'drop in' replacement for diesel with no requirement for engine modifications. The greener fuel alternative can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97 per cent and supports industries facing the largest barriers to net zero, including road haulage, maritime and aviation sectors.George Mkushi, Head of Engineering at Renovare Fuels, said:"I'm pleased to join Renovare Fuels at such a pivotal time in the company's growth. The opportunity to apply my experience to advance sustainable fuel production is exactly the kind of challenge I thrive on."With the biofuel market rapidly expanding and strong regulatory support driving demand, our engineering team has a crucial role in ensuring Renovare Fuels' technology can scale efficiently to meet market needs while maintaining the highest standards of performance and sustainability."Matthew Stone, Chairman of Renovare Fuels, said:"George's appointment marks another significant milestone in our strategic expansion. His deep technical expertise in waste-to-fuel processes will be instrumental as we move from development to commercial-scale production."Having the right engineering leadership in place is essential as we work towards becoming the leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer across the UK and Europe, and George's track record of solving complex engineering challenges makes him the ideal candidate to drive our technical operations forward."

