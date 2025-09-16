OMODA&JAECOO Offers Dh15,000 Cashback Boost With New Hybrid Launch - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai has become the stage for OMODA&JAECOO's first ever cashback campaign in the UAE, with incentives reaching up to Dh15,000 across multiple models. Alongside this is the unveiling of the J7 SHS, the brand's new hybrid model incorporating a“Super Hybrid System”.

The campaign includes Dh9,000 cashback for buyers of the OMODA C5, Dh6,500 for the JAECOO J5, Dh8,500 for the JAECOO J7, and Dh15,000 for the flagship JAECOO J8. The J7 SHS is a central highlight: advertised to cover up to 1,200 km range, consume less than 6 litres per 100 km, and deliver 279 horsepower. Its structure integrates 80% high-strength steel and it comes with more than 20 driver assistance systems. Buyers of the J7 SHS will also receive one year of free insurance, a two-year or 40,000-km service contract, and an eight-year warranty.

Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International, stated that this initiative underscores the company's dual commitment to providing value and advancing mobility in the UAE. The cashback scheme and launch offers are available for a limited period through the brand's showrooms across the country.

Market analysts point to this move as part of growing competition in the UAE's automotive sector, where brands are leveraging financial incentives and hybrid technologies to attract buyers amid shifting consumer preference towards more efficient, greener vehicles.

