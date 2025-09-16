Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Steady In Early Trade Tuesday


2025-09-16 04:01:44
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oil prices held steady in early trade on Tuesday after rising in the previous session, as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia.

Brent Crude futures edged up 4 cents to $67.48 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.32, up 2 cents.

On Monday, Brent settled up 45 cents at $67.44 while WTI settled 61 cents higher at $63.30.

