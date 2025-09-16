Crypto Markets Consolidate Ahead Of Fed Verdict
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Traders examined cryptocurrency prices on September 16, 2025, morning. They relied on TradingView charts and exchange data. Markets reflected caution before the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
Bitcoin held at 116,003.23 dollars. It dropped 0.43 percent in 24 hours. Volume reached 689.66 million dollars. Ethereum traded at 4,535.22 dollars. It declined 2.72 percent. Market cap stood at 546.94 billion dollars.
XRP priced at 3.0029 dollars. It fell 1.91 percent. Traders noted its stability from ecosystem expansions. Solana stood at 236.82 dollars. It decreased 2.78 percent. Institutional buys provided some support.
Litecoin reached 115.15 dollars. It dropped 3.48 percent. This aligned with broader altcoin weakness. ZKC surged 1,350.73 percent to 0.8704 dollars. Exchange listings triggered this spike.
Volume hit 32.69 million dollars. AVNT fell 21.1 percent to 1.17541 dollars. Profit-taking followed its initial hype. MERL rose 37.06 percent to 0.2101 dollars.
ZORA increased 20.97 percent to 0.07908 dollars. Whale activity drove the gain. OPEN dropped 11.55 percent to 0.8670 dollars. SONIC declined 11 percent. SOMI fell 9.67 percent. LINEA dropped 9.41 percent.
Markets moved sideways due to Fed anticipation. Odds favored a 25-basis-point rate cut at 96.4 percent. Softer jobs data influenced this view. ETF inflows hit 2.3 billion dollars weekly.
Bitcoin ETFs led with 2.4 billion dollars. Ethereum ended outflows. Stablecoin minting added liquidity. Tether issued 1 billion USDT. Ethereum's stablecoin supply reached 168 billion dollars.
Fundamentals showed institutional demand. Galaxy Digital bought 325,000 Solana tokens. This tightened supply. Macro factors included cooling inflation. Producer Price Index eased.
This supported risk assets somewhat. Traders adopted a mercantile approach. They sought profits in volatile altcoins. Rotation favored high-beta trades.
Technicals on the four-hour chart showed consolidation. Price ranged from 114,000 to 116,000 dollars. Support held firm at 114,000 dollars.
Resistance capped gains at 116,000 dollars. Simple Moving Average flattened out. Exponential Moving Average followed suit. Relative Strength Index sat at 55.
This signaled neutral momentum. MACD line stayed flat near zero. Bollinger Bands narrowed tightly. Volatility remained low. Volume bars declined steadily.
Fibonacci retracement marked 61.8 percent at 115,000 dollars. This acted as key support. Daily chart mirrored this pattern. Global Liquidity Index dipped slightly on four-hour view.
It trended up gradually on daily timeframe. This suggested building liquidity.
Traders watched for breakouts post-Fed . They positioned to capture gains. Altcoin volatility offered trade edges.
The story revealed patient accumulation. Institutions built positions quietly. Retail chased quick wins in outliers. This setup promised mercantile opportunities. Smart entries could yield solid returns. Uncertainty kept volumes subdued.
Bitcoin held at 116,003.23 dollars. It dropped 0.43 percent in 24 hours. Volume reached 689.66 million dollars. Ethereum traded at 4,535.22 dollars. It declined 2.72 percent. Market cap stood at 546.94 billion dollars.
XRP priced at 3.0029 dollars. It fell 1.91 percent. Traders noted its stability from ecosystem expansions. Solana stood at 236.82 dollars. It decreased 2.78 percent. Institutional buys provided some support.
Litecoin reached 115.15 dollars. It dropped 3.48 percent. This aligned with broader altcoin weakness. ZKC surged 1,350.73 percent to 0.8704 dollars. Exchange listings triggered this spike.
Volume hit 32.69 million dollars. AVNT fell 21.1 percent to 1.17541 dollars. Profit-taking followed its initial hype. MERL rose 37.06 percent to 0.2101 dollars.
ZORA increased 20.97 percent to 0.07908 dollars. Whale activity drove the gain. OPEN dropped 11.55 percent to 0.8670 dollars. SONIC declined 11 percent. SOMI fell 9.67 percent. LINEA dropped 9.41 percent.
Markets moved sideways due to Fed anticipation. Odds favored a 25-basis-point rate cut at 96.4 percent. Softer jobs data influenced this view. ETF inflows hit 2.3 billion dollars weekly.
Bitcoin ETFs led with 2.4 billion dollars. Ethereum ended outflows. Stablecoin minting added liquidity. Tether issued 1 billion USDT. Ethereum's stablecoin supply reached 168 billion dollars.
Fundamentals showed institutional demand. Galaxy Digital bought 325,000 Solana tokens. This tightened supply. Macro factors included cooling inflation. Producer Price Index eased.
This supported risk assets somewhat. Traders adopted a mercantile approach. They sought profits in volatile altcoins. Rotation favored high-beta trades.
Technicals on the four-hour chart showed consolidation. Price ranged from 114,000 to 116,000 dollars. Support held firm at 114,000 dollars.
Resistance capped gains at 116,000 dollars. Simple Moving Average flattened out. Exponential Moving Average followed suit. Relative Strength Index sat at 55.
This signaled neutral momentum. MACD line stayed flat near zero. Bollinger Bands narrowed tightly. Volatility remained low. Volume bars declined steadily.
Fibonacci retracement marked 61.8 percent at 115,000 dollars. This acted as key support. Daily chart mirrored this pattern. Global Liquidity Index dipped slightly on four-hour view.
It trended up gradually on daily timeframe. This suggested building liquidity.
Traders watched for breakouts post-Fed . They positioned to capture gains. Altcoin volatility offered trade edges.
The story revealed patient accumulation. Institutions built positions quietly. Retail chased quick wins in outliers. This setup promised mercantile opportunities. Smart entries could yield solid returns. Uncertainty kept volumes subdued.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment