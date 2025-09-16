Sonu Tyagi & Approach Entertainment Partner with Liberation Movie as Co-Producers for Global Audiences
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai, India Sonu Tyagi, an acclaimed filmmaker, and his award-winning production house, Approach Entertainment, have partnered with Liberation, a movie crafted with a global audience in mind, as co-producers. This dynamic collaboration marks a significant milestone for the debut feature film, designed to resonate with Gen Z and Millennial audiences worldwide through its primary language, English, while also being available in Hindi and other Indian languages. With an Indian perspective at its core, Liberation aims to bridge local narratives with universal appeal.
Liberation (2025), currently in production, is a gripping exploration directed by Ankit Kadam and produced by Kanishk Kadam under the Sure Real Pictures banner. Through themes of rebellion, self-discovery, and redemption, Liberation delivers a narrative that deeply resonates with younger generations navigating the complexities of modern life. Approach Communications is proud to handle the fi’m’s PR and communications account, while Approach Bollywood serves as the official Bollywood & Entertainment App Partner, amplifying the ’ilm’s reach across diverse platforms.
Sonu Tyagi brings an extraordinary breadth of creative expertise to Liberation. As an award-winning writer, director, and producer, Sonu Tyagi has made significant contributions to advertising films, web series, music videos, and brand entertainment. His notable achievements include co-producing the acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters and earning prestigious accolades such as the Biz India 2010 Award, Yuva Ratn Award, Service Excellence Award, and PR Agency of the Year Award.
Beyond filmmaking, Sonu Tyagi is an accomplished author and lyricist, having written novels and songs, with his next novel exploring the theme of one-sided love set to release soon. As the founder of Approach Entertainment, a production house celebrated for its innovative storytelling, Sonu Tya’i’s involvement ensures Liberation benefits from his creative vision and production excellence, delivering a cinematic experience that blends cultural depth with universal appeal.
Additionally, Sonu Tyagi is planning to write and direct films, web series, and short films that carry social and spiritual messages, further expanding his creative footprint. Through his organization, Go Spiritual, Sonu Tyagi promotes spirituality, wellness, mental health, spiritual tourism, and social causes, with initiatives including a dedicated news magazine, app, and an upcoming Go Spiritual Web TV and OTT platform.
Approach Entertainment, alongside its sister agency Approach Communications and its Bollywood and Entertainment Newswire division, Approach Bollywood, is renowned for its comprehensive portfolio spanning celebrity management, film production, advertising and corporate film production, film marketing, events, and entertainment marketing. Approach Communications is spearheading Liberation’s PR and communications strategy, ensuring the fi’m’s message reaches global audiences through targeted media and digital campaigns.
Meanwhile, Approach Bollywood, as the official Bollywood & Entertainment App Partner, leverages its extensive network to provide exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, and updates to audiences across newspapers, magazines, TV channels, radio, digital platforms, and its dedicated smartphone app. This collaboration underscores the commitment to amplifying Liberation’/i>’s impactful narrative on a global stage.
“We are thrilled to have Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment on board as co-producers for Liberat”on,” said Kanishk Kadam, producer and founder of Sure Real Pict“res. ⦣8217;Sonu Tyagi’s multifaceted creative talent, combined with Approach’Entertainment’s production expertise and the strategic support of Approach Communications and Approach Bollywood, elevates our mission to create a film that reso’ates with today’s youth. Their involvement will help us deliver a cinematic experience that is both bold and meaningful, connecting with audiences in”India and beyond.”
Ankit Kadam, director and writer of Liberation, added, “Partnering with Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment is a transformative step for Liberation. Their passion for authentic narratives, paired with A’proach Communications’ PR expertise and Approach Bollywood’s dynamic platform, aligns perfectly with our goal to craft stories that challenge, inspire, and connect with Gen Z and Millennials worldwide. ’e’re excited to see this collaboration bring our vision to l”fe.”
Sonu Tyagi expressed his enthusiasm, sta“ing, “Liberation is a compelling story that captures the struggles and aspirations ’f today’s youth, told with an Indian perspective yet crafted for a global a’dience. I’m honored to partner with this remarkable project as a co-producer and bring Approach E’tertainment’s creative and production strengths to the table. With Approach Communications and Approach Bollywood ampli’ying the film’s reach, we aim to create a cinematic experience that entertains and sparks meaningful conversations a”ross the globe.”
Sure Real Pictures is an India-based production house dedicated to creating films, shows, web series, and digital content tailored for Gen Z and Millennials. Founded by Kanishk Kadam, with Ankit Kadam as its visionary director, the company is committed to authentic, bold, and universally relatable storytelling. Liberation (2025), currently in production, marks the beginning of an ambitious journey to redefine entertainment for the next generation.
Approach Entertainment is an award-winning production house specializing in film production, celebrity management, advertising and corporate film production, film marketing, events, and entertainment marketing. Founded by Sonu Tyagi, a celebrated writer, director, and producer with a background in psychology, journalism, advertising, and filmmaking, the company operates across major cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.
Approach Entertainment is recognized for its innovative storytelling and has earned accolades such as the Biz India 2010 Award and Yuva Ratn Award. Its sister ventures, Approach Communications and Approach Bollywood, excel in PR, integrated communications, and entertainment news dissemination, while Go Spiritual is a spiritual organization working for spirituality, spiritual awareness, philanthropy, social causes, mental health, wellness, spiritual tourism, media, and events. Go Spiritual also has a news magazine and app, and is preparing to launch a Go Spiritual Web TV and OTT platform soon.
Liberation (2025), currently in production, is a gripping exploration directed by Ankit Kadam and produced by Kanishk Kadam under the Sure Real Pictures banner. Through themes of rebellion, self-discovery, and redemption, Liberation delivers a narrative that deeply resonates with younger generations navigating the complexities of modern life. Approach Communications is proud to handle the fi’m’s PR and communications account, while Approach Bollywood serves as the official Bollywood & Entertainment App Partner, amplifying the ’ilm’s reach across diverse platforms.
Sonu Tyagi brings an extraordinary breadth of creative expertise to Liberation. As an award-winning writer, director, and producer, Sonu Tyagi has made significant contributions to advertising films, web series, music videos, and brand entertainment. His notable achievements include co-producing the acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters and earning prestigious accolades such as the Biz India 2010 Award, Yuva Ratn Award, Service Excellence Award, and PR Agency of the Year Award.
Beyond filmmaking, Sonu Tyagi is an accomplished author and lyricist, having written novels and songs, with his next novel exploring the theme of one-sided love set to release soon. As the founder of Approach Entertainment, a production house celebrated for its innovative storytelling, Sonu Tya’i’s involvement ensures Liberation benefits from his creative vision and production excellence, delivering a cinematic experience that blends cultural depth with universal appeal.
Additionally, Sonu Tyagi is planning to write and direct films, web series, and short films that carry social and spiritual messages, further expanding his creative footprint. Through his organization, Go Spiritual, Sonu Tyagi promotes spirituality, wellness, mental health, spiritual tourism, and social causes, with initiatives including a dedicated news magazine, app, and an upcoming Go Spiritual Web TV and OTT platform.
Approach Entertainment, alongside its sister agency Approach Communications and its Bollywood and Entertainment Newswire division, Approach Bollywood, is renowned for its comprehensive portfolio spanning celebrity management, film production, advertising and corporate film production, film marketing, events, and entertainment marketing. Approach Communications is spearheading Liberation’s PR and communications strategy, ensuring the fi’m’s message reaches global audiences through targeted media and digital campaigns.
Meanwhile, Approach Bollywood, as the official Bollywood & Entertainment App Partner, leverages its extensive network to provide exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, and updates to audiences across newspapers, magazines, TV channels, radio, digital platforms, and its dedicated smartphone app. This collaboration underscores the commitment to amplifying Liberation’/i>’s impactful narrative on a global stage.
“We are thrilled to have Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment on board as co-producers for Liberat”on,” said Kanishk Kadam, producer and founder of Sure Real Pict“res. ⦣8217;Sonu Tyagi’s multifaceted creative talent, combined with Approach’Entertainment’s production expertise and the strategic support of Approach Communications and Approach Bollywood, elevates our mission to create a film that reso’ates with today’s youth. Their involvement will help us deliver a cinematic experience that is both bold and meaningful, connecting with audiences in”India and beyond.”
Ankit Kadam, director and writer of Liberation, added, “Partnering with Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment is a transformative step for Liberation. Their passion for authentic narratives, paired with A’proach Communications’ PR expertise and Approach Bollywood’s dynamic platform, aligns perfectly with our goal to craft stories that challenge, inspire, and connect with Gen Z and Millennials worldwide. ’e’re excited to see this collaboration bring our vision to l”fe.”
Sonu Tyagi expressed his enthusiasm, sta“ing, “Liberation is a compelling story that captures the struggles and aspirations ’f today’s youth, told with an Indian perspective yet crafted for a global a’dience. I’m honored to partner with this remarkable project as a co-producer and bring Approach E’tertainment’s creative and production strengths to the table. With Approach Communications and Approach Bollywood ampli’ying the film’s reach, we aim to create a cinematic experience that entertains and sparks meaningful conversations a”ross the globe.”
Sure Real Pictures is an India-based production house dedicated to creating films, shows, web series, and digital content tailored for Gen Z and Millennials. Founded by Kanishk Kadam, with Ankit Kadam as its visionary director, the company is committed to authentic, bold, and universally relatable storytelling. Liberation (2025), currently in production, marks the beginning of an ambitious journey to redefine entertainment for the next generation.
Approach Entertainment is an award-winning production house specializing in film production, celebrity management, advertising and corporate film production, film marketing, events, and entertainment marketing. Founded by Sonu Tyagi, a celebrated writer, director, and producer with a background in psychology, journalism, advertising, and filmmaking, the company operates across major cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.
Approach Entertainment is recognized for its innovative storytelling and has earned accolades such as the Biz India 2010 Award and Yuva Ratn Award. Its sister ventures, Approach Communications and Approach Bollywood, excel in PR, integrated communications, and entertainment news dissemination, while Go Spiritual is a spiritual organization working for spirituality, spiritual awareness, philanthropy, social causes, mental health, wellness, spiritual tourism, media, and events. Go Spiritual also has a news magazine and app, and is preparing to launch a Go Spiritual Web TV and OTT platform soon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment