Doha Design District Partners On Purpose-Driven Upcycling Project Supporting Global Education

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Design District (DDD), in collaboration with Chaumet, M7, Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, and The Cutting Studio, has launched a purpose-driven upcycling initiative that reinforces its commitment to sustainability, design innovation and meaningful community engagement.

Inspired by the poetic narrative of the Chaumet & Nature exhibition, a sensory journey celebrating the beauty of the natural world, this project transforms the exhibition's flags into a limited collection of bespoke tote bags.

Proceeds from the sale of these pieces will directly support EAA programmes to expand access to quality education for children and youth in the most marginalised communities worldwide.

Msheireb Properties chief executive Ali al-Kuwari said that this upcycling initiative by the DDD is a clear reflection of our commitment to sustainability, innovation and community empowerment.

“By transforming elements from the Chaumet & Nature exhibition into limited-edition pieces that support global education, we are demonstrating how design can serve a dual purpose: honouring the natural world while addressing critical social challenges,” he said.“Through the DDD, we aim to lead projects that inspire innovation and align with Qatar's sustainable development goals.”

“This collaboration between Chaumet and the DDD for Education Above All Foundation represents another commitment of the Maison for responsible innovation and sustainability,” said Chaumet chief executive Charles Leung.“It also extends the local social impact of the Chaumet & Nature exhibition, resulting in a concrete contribution to the work done by the Foundation for education.”

Mohammed al-Kubaisi, the acting chief executive of the EAA Foundation, said that the foundation is pleased to collaborate on this initiative, which reflects the intersection of creativity and social responsibility.

“Our partnership with the DDD and Chaumet underscores a shared commitment to empowering children and youth through education, opening new pathways to create lasting, positive impact in their lives and communities,” he noted.

Curated by the DDD, the creative process was made possible through the support of M7, Qatar's hub for design and fashion entrepreneurship, and brought to life by The Cutting Studio, a local workshop known for its artisanal craftsmanship and sustainable ethos.

This collaboration reflects a shared dedication to thoughtful design, responsible craftsmanship, and social impact.

The limited-edition tote bags will be available to purchase at the TEC Café at Doha Design District, The Cutting Studio at M7, and Msheireb Museums.

Doha Design District Chaumet EAA Foundation M7 The Cutting Studio