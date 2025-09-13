Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Tyler Robinson To Face Formal Charges Next Week
He was held on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges that were expected to be formally filed in court early next week, Governor Spencer Cox said.
Twenty two-year-old Robinson was arrested at his parents' house - about 260 miles (420 km) southwest of the crime scene, after a family friend informed the local authorities that he had confessed of killing Charlie Kirk .Also Read | What is Bella Ciao? The song on the bullet used to kill Charlie Kirk
On Friday at a press conference, Cox said: "We got him."
Tyler Robinson is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College, part of Utah's public university system.
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, was shot dead by a single bullet fired a rifle from a rooftop during an outdoor event attended by around 3,000 people at Utah Valley University in Orem.
A bolt-action rifle believed to be the murder weapon was recovered nearby by the police.
Robinson made his getaway in the ensuing pandemonium, captured in graphic detail in video clips that circulated widely on the internet and television news reports.33-hour manhunt
The accused was captured after a 33-hour manhunt when a relative and a family friend, likely Tyler's father, alerted the local sheriff's office that he had“confessed to them or implied that he had committed” the murder, Cox had said.
"I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson, who did the right thing in this case and were able to bring him into law enforcement," the governor added.
Security camera footage and evidence gathered from the suspect's profile on the chat and streaming platform Discord also helped investigators link him to the crime, Cox said.Also Read | Charlie Kirk's death: Firing spree underway in the US over critical comments
Investigators spoke to Robinson's roommate, who showed them comments Robinson had made on chat and streaming platform Discord, discussing retrieving a rifle from a drop point and then leaving the rifle in a bush wrapped in a towel. This matched the description of the gun that authorities had recovered after the shooting.
On Friday evening, they collected additional forensic evidence from Robinson's apartment in St. George, about 5 miles (8 km) from his parents' home near the Arizona border.
