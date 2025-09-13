On Eve Of Hindi Diwas, HM Amit Shah Praises The Language's Unifying Quality
In a message on X, HM Shah said,“On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, tomorrow in Gandhinagar, I will engage in dialogue with scholars from across the country, language enthusiasts, researchers, and all individuals who have contributed to the widespread adoption of the official language Hindi at the Fifth All India Official Language Conference.”
Earlier, the Home Minister expressed happiness over the first international conference of 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' being organised in New Delhi.
In a post on X, HM Shah said that it is a matter of great joy that the first international conference of 'Gyan Bharatam Mission', started with the farsighted vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring India's knowledge, science, research collected in manuscripts, birch barks, Tamra Patra, inscriptions and records to the new generation, is being organised in New Delhi.”
He said that this event is providing a common platform to scholars, researchers and youth related to the world's rich knowledge traditions.
The Home Minister said that the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' is going to connect the whole world again with India's unimaginable knowledge heritage by surveying, documenting and analysing more than 1 crore manuscripts across the country at a cost of Rs 483 crore.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gyan Bharatam Portal aimed at accelerating the digitisation of manuscripts while stressing on exploring the past through technology.
Emphasising the importance of preservation and public access to manuscripts, the Prime Minister said that despite the destruction in the past, India still possesses the world's largest collection and emphasised that there are approximately one crore manuscripts in India's possession.
“Unlike modern notions of nationhood, India possesses a distinct cultural identity, its own consciousness, and its own soul,” the Prime Minister said, emphasising that India's history is not merely a record of dynastic victories and defeats.
He noted that while the geography of princely states and kingdoms has changed over time, India has remained intact from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean.
