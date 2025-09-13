Rate Cut Difficult This Year As Aug Inflation A Tad Higher Than 2 Pc Mark: Report
As the Goods and Service Tax (GST) rate on around 295 essential items has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent or NIL, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation in this category may come down by 25-30 basis points in FY26 after considering a 60 per cent pass through effect on food items, said the report.
Apart from this, the rationalisation of GST rates of services should also lead to another 40-45 bps reduction in CPI inflation on other goods and service items, considering a 50 per cent pass-through effect.
"Overall, we believe CPI inflation may be moderated in the range of 65-75 bps over FY26-27," SBI Research said.
India's CPI inflation, which moderated to a 98-month low of 1.55 per cent in July this year, has recorded a slight uptick in August at 2.07 per cent, due to a rise in food and beverages inflation, which was negative in the last 2 months.
Inflation on 'meat and fish' has increased to 1.48 per cent in September, which was negative during April-July. Vegetable prices continued to stay in the negative zone, though inched up marginally in August to –15.92 per cent.
Pulse prices declined by –14.53 per cent, while spice prices also exhibited a decline in August. Fruit inflation also declined to 11.65 per cent, while Oil and fat CPI increased to 21.24 per cent.
India's core inflation increased again to 4.16 per cent. Both rural and urban CPI inflation have increased in August to 1.69 per cent and 2.47 per cent, compared to 1.18 per cent and 2.10 per cent in July, respectively.
The state-wise inflation indicates that out of 35 States and Union Territories, 26 of them have recorded inflation under 4 per cent, the report noted.
There are only Kerala and Lakshadweep whose inflation rate was over 6 per cent.
India's kharif sowing has covered 2.5 per cent more area this season than last year, but weeks of torrential rainfall threaten to wash away those gains. All-India rainfall between August and September 11 was nearly 8.7 per cent, the report stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment