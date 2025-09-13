Grammy-Winning Producer-DJ Diplo Returns To India To Perform On The Main Stage At Motoverse 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 12 September 2025: From the rumble of engines to the pulse of music, Motoverse 2025 is turning up the volume like never before! Over the years, Motoverse (formerly Rider Mania) has grown into a stage artists return to, where coastal sunsets meet big live moments, and each leaving their mark between ride-ins and the sea breeze. This year pushes the arc further: Grammy-winning hitmaker Diplo returns to India to headline alongside co-headliner Hanumankind - fresh from a breakout Coachella run.
It's a full-circle moment for Diplo, whose early journeys across India on a Royal Enfield immersed him in its streets, sounds, and stories - shaping a global, genre-defying sound built on movement and risk. This November, he brings that energy back to Goa with a set of thumping beats, raw improvisation, and pure celebration of the freedom and thrill that first drew him here.
A few artists embody the raw, unfiltered energy of Motoverse as powerfully as Hanumankind. In 2023, the Bengaluru-born rapper tore through the Motoverse stage with a set that felt like pure dynamite. Since then, his rise has been meteoric; one of the very few Indian artists to perform at Coachella, where his mix of hard-hitting hip-hop and Kerala's pounding chenda drums stunned the crowd and spread like wildfire online. This year, he returns as a headliner. If Diplo is the international coup, Hanumankind is the homegrown sensation gone global; proof that Indian rap can stand on the biggest stages and still bring the roof down in Goa.
Arena-ready live acts, Euphoria, Parvaaz, The Yellow Diary, and Thaikkudam Bridge, with a special collaborative set by MIDIval Punditz x Kutle Khan x Karsh Kale, will own the mainstage, while the Hilltop Stage will house intimate sets by Kavya Trehan, Dot & The Syllables, Raman Negi, Sudan, Yelhomie and Adi & Dishaan - delivering on soundtracks to a weekend where music, rides, art, and community all meet in Goa.
On the Main Stage:
Parvaaz will explore the intersection of rock and Kashmiri motifs, creating expansive, emotive soundscapes.
Euphoria will bring their signature pop-rock energy, combining technical mastery with raw, infectious chaos.
Thaikkudam Bridge will blend classical, rock, and metal influences into performances defined by both intensity and virtuosity.
The Yellow Diary will layer indie-electronic textures into lush, immersive arrangements.
MIDIval Punditz x Kutle Khan x Karsh Kale will weave electronic beats with classical instrumentation, producing sets that are both experimental and unforgettable.
Progressive Brothers will bring in a hybrid live set.
Parimal with friends (Paal Dabba, Killa K, MC Couper, DHP) will bring in their explosive energy with a power-packed curated set.
On the Hilltop Stage:
Adi & Dishaan will perform chart-ready tracks built for communal sing-alongs.
Kavya Trehan will deliver stripped-back, tender performances that highlight vocals and emotion.
Dot & The Syllables (Aditi Saigal) will present songwriting that is sharp, playful, and poetic.
Raman Negi will carve out his solo sound with emotive, guitar-driven performances, building on his legacy with The Local Train.
Sudan will transform folk-rooted melodies into intricate electronic soundscapes.
Arjun C will bring alt-pop compositions infused with the kind of guitar work that has won him critical acclaim.
Yelhomie will set the stage thumping with his rap, representing the unapologetic and unfiltered voices from Imphal.
Motoverse has never been about music alone. The roar of motorcycles remains its heartbeat. Throughout the festival, attendees will encounter custom-built rides, installations, and exhibits that celebrate the artistry of engineering as much as their performance. Complementing this will be panels and workshops with figures such as Nick Sanders, who has circumnavigated the globe by motorcycle eleven times, and Vanessa Ruck, better known as The Girl on a Bike. Their stories, at once intimate and epic, offer lessons in endurance, creativity, and the communal spirit of motorcycling.
In combining international stars, homegrown firebrands, and the thrill of pure motorcycling, Motoverse 2025 promises a weekend of music, adrenaline, and connection. Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of Vagator, Goa, the festival is as much about the people who ride, create, and celebrate together as it is about the music and machines. From November 21â€“23, 2025, join a community bound by curiosity, courage, and a life on two wheels. Registrations are open on District by Zomato, with early bird passes available for INR 2,499.
About Royal Enfield
The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India's mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfields are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It's an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.
Royal Enfield's premium line-up includes Bear 650, Classic 650, Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Shotgun 650, the Himalayan 450, the Scram 440 ADV Crossover, the iconic Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Goan Classic 350. The company recently unveiled its new city+ motorcycle brand - the Flying Flea - a fresh take on urban mobility, blending authentic design with advanced technology.
It's a full-circle moment for Diplo, whose early journeys across India on a Royal Enfield immersed him in its streets, sounds, and stories - shaping a global, genre-defying sound built on movement and risk. This November, he brings that energy back to Goa with a set of thumping beats, raw improvisation, and pure celebration of the freedom and thrill that first drew him here.
A few artists embody the raw, unfiltered energy of Motoverse as powerfully as Hanumankind. In 2023, the Bengaluru-born rapper tore through the Motoverse stage with a set that felt like pure dynamite. Since then, his rise has been meteoric; one of the very few Indian artists to perform at Coachella, where his mix of hard-hitting hip-hop and Kerala's pounding chenda drums stunned the crowd and spread like wildfire online. This year, he returns as a headliner. If Diplo is the international coup, Hanumankind is the homegrown sensation gone global; proof that Indian rap can stand on the biggest stages and still bring the roof down in Goa.
Arena-ready live acts, Euphoria, Parvaaz, The Yellow Diary, and Thaikkudam Bridge, with a special collaborative set by MIDIval Punditz x Kutle Khan x Karsh Kale, will own the mainstage, while the Hilltop Stage will house intimate sets by Kavya Trehan, Dot & The Syllables, Raman Negi, Sudan, Yelhomie and Adi & Dishaan - delivering on soundtracks to a weekend where music, rides, art, and community all meet in Goa.
On the Main Stage:
Parvaaz will explore the intersection of rock and Kashmiri motifs, creating expansive, emotive soundscapes.
Euphoria will bring their signature pop-rock energy, combining technical mastery with raw, infectious chaos.
Thaikkudam Bridge will blend classical, rock, and metal influences into performances defined by both intensity and virtuosity.
The Yellow Diary will layer indie-electronic textures into lush, immersive arrangements.
MIDIval Punditz x Kutle Khan x Karsh Kale will weave electronic beats with classical instrumentation, producing sets that are both experimental and unforgettable.
Progressive Brothers will bring in a hybrid live set.
Parimal with friends (Paal Dabba, Killa K, MC Couper, DHP) will bring in their explosive energy with a power-packed curated set.
On the Hilltop Stage:
Adi & Dishaan will perform chart-ready tracks built for communal sing-alongs.
Kavya Trehan will deliver stripped-back, tender performances that highlight vocals and emotion.
Dot & The Syllables (Aditi Saigal) will present songwriting that is sharp, playful, and poetic.
Raman Negi will carve out his solo sound with emotive, guitar-driven performances, building on his legacy with The Local Train.
Sudan will transform folk-rooted melodies into intricate electronic soundscapes.
Arjun C will bring alt-pop compositions infused with the kind of guitar work that has won him critical acclaim.
Yelhomie will set the stage thumping with his rap, representing the unapologetic and unfiltered voices from Imphal.
Motoverse has never been about music alone. The roar of motorcycles remains its heartbeat. Throughout the festival, attendees will encounter custom-built rides, installations, and exhibits that celebrate the artistry of engineering as much as their performance. Complementing this will be panels and workshops with figures such as Nick Sanders, who has circumnavigated the globe by motorcycle eleven times, and Vanessa Ruck, better known as The Girl on a Bike. Their stories, at once intimate and epic, offer lessons in endurance, creativity, and the communal spirit of motorcycling.
In combining international stars, homegrown firebrands, and the thrill of pure motorcycling, Motoverse 2025 promises a weekend of music, adrenaline, and connection. Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of Vagator, Goa, the festival is as much about the people who ride, create, and celebrate together as it is about the music and machines. From November 21â€“23, 2025, join a community bound by curiosity, courage, and a life on two wheels. Registrations are open on District by Zomato, with early bird passes available for INR 2,499.
About Royal Enfield
The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India's mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfields are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It's an approach the brand calls Pure Motorcycling.
Royal Enfield's premium line-up includes Bear 650, Classic 650, Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Shotgun 650, the Himalayan 450, the Scram 440 ADV Crossover, the iconic Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Goan Classic 350. The company recently unveiled its new city+ motorcycle brand - the Flying Flea - a fresh take on urban mobility, blending authentic design with advanced technology.
Company :-Value 360 Communications Private Limited
User :- Sanyukta Sharma
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment