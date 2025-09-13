Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOCAR Türkiye And TANAP Hold Board Meetings In Istanbul

2025-09-13 03:06:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Board meetings of SOCAR Türkiye and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were held in Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR Türkiye.

During SOCAR Türkiye's board meeting, participants conducted a comprehensive review of the company's annual performance. They discussed major projects, progress in fulfilling strategic objectives, and investment plans for the near future.

Board members highlighted the impact of regional and global energy trends on the company's operations, reaffirming SOCAR Türkiye's commitment to sustainable growth, the adoption of innovative solutions, and strengthening its market position.

At the TANAP board meeting, the focus was on the project's achievements and its significant contribution to ensuring energy security for Türkiye and Europe. Participants noted TANAP's operational successes and its strategic role in shaping the regional energy landscape.

The board also outlined the goals and priorities for TANAP's future development, including potential new areas of activity and long-term objectives.

