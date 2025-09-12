Venezuelan President Affirms Solidarity With Qatar, Condemnation Of Israeli Attack
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received on Friday a phone call from the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro.
During the call, the President affirmed Venezuela's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Israeli attack, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.
The Venezuelan President also stressed his categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.
He hailed the role of His Highness the Amir and the State of Qatar in resolving conflicts and mediation efforts around the world.
For his part, His Highness the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in the face of the treacherous Israeli attack.
His Highness the Amir expressed his thanks to the Venezuelan President for his sincere feelings and his country's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people Nicolas Maduro
