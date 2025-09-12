Jude Law On Dynamics With Jason Bateman: Very Hard To Describe
Speaking about their on-screen dynamic, Jude told People: "It's very hard to describe. It's like you're playing a sport, but you're not trying to beat the other person, but you're trying to raise their game.
"And you are pushing the practice thinking, 'If I go this far, am I allowed to do this? Are you allowed to do that?' It was pretty clear, pretty quickly that we were on the same page."
Despite this, Law said that he and Bateman approached the show entirely differently, reports femalefirst co.
The star shared: "I was writing up these essays, back story details. He was like, 'Yeah, yeah, you can do all of that if you want. That's not quite how I'd do it.'"
Law has enjoyed great success as a film and TV actor.
He previously told Variety: "I hope one doesn't kill the other. I'm just a fan of going to the cinema. It would be catastrophic if one ate the other."
The actor enjoyed a meteoric rise in the late 90s and early 2000s, when he starred in movies such as The Talented Mr. Ripley and Road to Perdition, and he said how his mother tried to shelter him from the spotlight at the time.
"Here's an interesting insight ... I remember having a conversation with my mother, who said something that I look back on now. She said something like she had to 'share me' now. And I think what she meant by that was there was suddenly a sense of people knowing who I was and reaching out to her.”
“She felt like there was a loss of privacy, of intimacy, that needed protecting."
