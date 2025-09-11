CBSC Announces $375,000 Purchase Order And Launch Of Recurring Revenue Program With Noventis Medical

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products, today announced the receipt of an initial purchase order from Noventis Medical, its exclusive Central America distribution partner, for the supply of 2,500 MyCardia AT Cardiac Event Monitoring devices. The total order value is $375,000 USD based on a per-unit price of $150.

Under the terms of the agreement, 1,000 devices will be shipped immediately upon completion of production, with the remaining 1,500 units to be delivered within 90 days.

“This purchase order not only reinforces market demand for the MyCardia AT but also marks the beginning of a sustainable, long-term revenue model,” said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CBSC.“By combining device sales with recurring software-driven rental fees, we believe that we are positioned to deliver consistent value for both our healthcare partners and our shareholders.”

In addition to upfront device sales, CBSC has implemented a recurring monthly rental program to generate ongoing revenue from devices once deployed in hospitals and healthcare facilities. This program covers the use of each device, the AWS Cloud-based monitoring software, and patient-facing smartphone applications.

Revenue from the monthly rental program is shared between CBSC and its distributor partners, with CBSC receiving one-third of the monthly fee and the distributor retaining the balance. Pricing varies by country, reflecting regional healthcare economics and reimbursement practices.

The Company continues to advance the global commercialization of its MyCardia AT cardiac event monitoring platform, which integrates lightweight, easy-to-use wearable technology with AWS Cloud-based connectivity and mobile applications for iOS, Android, and WeChat. With regulatory clearance already secured in the United States and additional submissions progressing in Canada and China, this newest international agreement represents another significant milestone in CBSC's mission to deliver state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring solutions worldwide.

About Noventis Medical

Noventis Medical, headquartered in Panama City, Panama, is a leading distributor of advanced medical technologies throughout Central America. The company specializes in introducing innovative healthcare solutions designed to improve patient outcomes across hospitals and clinical networks.

About Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc.

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc., through its international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our electrocardiogram (EKG) devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Company Contact Information:

Telephone: (888) 225-0870

Investor Inquiries: ...

This information disclosure may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions, and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words“plan,”“expect,”“believe,” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.