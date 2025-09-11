Iran Rules Out Defense Negotiations in Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran on Monday categorically ruled out any negotiations involving its defense capabilities as part of efforts to reach a nuclear deal with the United States.
“This is a principle that is non-negotiable and untouchable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei asserted during a Tehran press conference.
He further stressed, “Today, more than ever, it is clear that the Iranian people will not permit any negotiations or dialogue on the means necessary to defend Iran’s sovereignty, dignity, independence, and security.”
Last week, Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, accused the US of impeding talks by introducing “unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions” on Iran.
Baghaei also disclosed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received proposals from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during their meeting in Qatar last week concerning nuclear negotiations between Iran and European countries. “Consultations are underway to examine the proposals,” he noted.
On Saturday, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Reza Najafi, confirmed Tehran had resumed negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Iran had suspended cooperation with the IAEA following US and Israeli attacks, accusing the nuclear watchdog of bias against Tehran.
At the time, Iran was engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear talks with the US when Israel launched a surprise strike on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, civilian sites, senior commanders, and nuclear scientists.
In retaliation, Tehran conducted missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. The 12-day conflict ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire effective June 24.
