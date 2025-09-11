Shooting in U.S. High School Leaves Suspect Dead, Two Injured
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting at a Colorado high school on Wednesday left the student who opened fire deceased and two others with critical injuries, according to a local report.
Citing the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a report from media indicated that the incident unfolded at Evergreen High School shortly after noon. The two students who were injured were taken to St. Anthony Hospital; one remains in critical condition. The suspected shooter, whose name has not been released by authorities, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"I don't know if our suspect is even old enough to drive," Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.
The sheriff's office reported that the suspect was armed with a revolver. In a statement, Colorado Governor Jared Polis expressed his sorrow over the event. "My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they grapple with this senseless act of violence," Polis stated. Following the shooting, hundreds of law enforcement officers were dispatched to the campus to conduct a room-by-room search.
