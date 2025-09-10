Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Size And Growth?

The market for fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probes has demonstrated robust growth in recent times. The market is forecasted to increase from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.68 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This substantial growth in the past can be accredited to factors such as increased application of cytogenetic analysis in prenatal checkups, enhanced academic research into chromosomal irregularities, escalated use of FISH probes in the identification of microbes, the rise in government-sponsored genomics research, and improvements in the capability of pathology labs.

The market for fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probes is projected to significantly grow in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $2.23 billion by the year 2029, with a CAGR of 7.4%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be attributed to increased acceptance in research and diagnostics, growing demand for multiplex probe solutions for diagnosing rare diseases, an emphasis on automation in cytogenetic testing procedures, rising use of FISH in liquid biopsies, and an expansion in its application in genomics research for plants and animals. Key trends expected in this period include the progression of probe signal amplification techniques, the emergence of nano-enabled FISH platforms, advancement in the development of FISH assay kits compatible with automation, the increased application of machine learning in the designing of probes, and the development of 3D FISH imaging applications.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market?

The growth of the fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of personalized medicine. This medical model, which employs a person's genetic and lifestyle data to customize healthcare treatments, is being increasingly favored due to a preference for health technologies that offer real-time monitoring and personalized treatment plans based on an individual's specific biology. The role of FISH probes in this domain is crucial as they facilitate precise identification of genetic abnormalities at the chromosomal level, thereby aiding in the creation of therapeutic plans tailored to an individual's unique genetic makeup. As evidenced by data from the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a professional membership organization based in the US, 12 new personalized medicines were approved in 2022, making up around 34% of all newly approved therapies. This marks a significant rise from the previous years. Consequently, the growing adoption of personalized medicine is serving as a major catalyst for the expansion of the fluorescent in situ hybridization probe market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market?

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Abbott Laboratories

. Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

. Agilent Technologies Inc.

. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

. QIAGEN N.V.

. Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

. Biocare Medical LLC

. Enzo Biochem Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market?

Leading businesses in the fluorescent in situ hybridization probe market are establishing strategic alliances to gain access to unfamiliar markets, technology, or knowledge that may otherwise be hard or expensive to create independently. A strategic alliance entails a premeditated collaboration between two or more organizations who pool their assets and competencies to accomplish mutual long-term aims and benefits. For example, in April 2025, Empire Genomics, an American molecular diagnostics firm, partnered with BioDot, an American-based precision dispensing automation provider, to introduce the BDot Probe Line. This distinctive solution focuses on providing FISH probes specifically designed for automated systems, effectively addressing a critical problem faced by clinical cytogenetics and molecular pathology labs. These probes are created for immediate use, eliminating the requirement for manual adjustments and ensuring seamless operation with the Biodot CellWriter S system. As a result, it reduces the need for a technician's intervention, improving workflow efficiency and reducing the time taken for results. The initial collection of BDot Probe Panels supports FISH analysis for a broad spectrum of blood-related cancers, such as MM, MDS, CML, AML, ALL, and other prevalent hematological conditions.

How Is The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market Segmented?

The fluorescent in situ hybridization probe market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Probes, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Probes, Multiplex Probes

2) By Target: Genes, Chromosomes, Other Targets

3) By Technology: Single-Color Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Multiplex Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Quantitative Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), Others Technologies

4) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Research Applications, Agricultural Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical Research, Genetic Research

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Probes: Centromeric Probes, Telomeric Probes, Whole Chromosome Paint Probes, Locus-Specific Identifier (LSI) Probes, Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) Probes, Gene Fusion Probes

2) By Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Probes: mRNA Probes, Long Non-Coding RNA (lncRNA) Probes, MicroRNA (miRNA) Probes, Single-Molecule RNA FISH Probes (smFISH), Circular RNA (circRNA) Probes, Multiplexed Error-Robust FISH (MERFISH) Probes

3) By Multiplex Probes: Multicolor DNA FISH Probes, Multigene Expression Analysis Probes, High-Throughput Screening Probes, Multiplex smFISH Probes, Combinatorial Barcoded Probes, Simultaneous DNA/RNA Detection Probes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe, North America held the dominant position in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience the most rapid expansion in the forthcoming period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

