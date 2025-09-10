Messi Became His National Team's Top World Cup Scorer For First Time
Argentina striker Lionel Messi has become the top scorer of the World Cup qualifying tournament for the first time in his career, Azernews reports.
The 38-year-old forward missed the final round match against Ecuador (0:1) but maintained his lead on the goalscoring chart, having scored eight goals in 12 matches.
Second place was shared by Miguelito (Bolivia) and Luis Díaz (Colombia), who each scored seven goals.
Argentina topped the South American qualifying group, with Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil, and Paraguay also securing direct spots for the 2026 World Cup. Bolivia, meanwhile, will enter the intercontinental play-offs.
Messi has an impressive international trophy cabinet, having won the World Cup, two Copa América titles, the Olympic gold medal, and the Finalissima with Argentina. He holds the national team records for most goals (114), most appearances (198), and most matches as captain (193).
Despite his age, Messi continues to defy expectations, showing remarkable stamina and leadership on the pitch. His longevity at the top level has made him an inspiration not only to aspiring footballers in Argentina but around the world.
