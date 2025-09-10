Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. (CUC) (CUP.U) Opens The Market


2025-09-10 03:09:54
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Richard Hew, President and Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC" or the "Company") (TSX: CUP.U), and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 35th anniversary of being listed on Toronto Stock Exchange.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Since 1966, Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. has been at the heart of the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity on the island of Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands. The Company's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) on September 10, 1990, marked a pivotal step in the Company's evolution. Now celebrating 35 years on the TSX, this milestone stands as a powerful testament to CUC's enduring growth, operational resilience, and steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

MENAFN10092025004218003983ID1110045285

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search