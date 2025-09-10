Suzanne Porter Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Bold Design And Community Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Suzanne Porter, CEO and lead designer of Retreat & Co, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how perseverance and innovative design have shaped her leadership in a male-dominated industry.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Porter explores the power of pushing boundaries to create unique aesthetics, and breaks down how design and relationships can drive lasting change in the construction industry.“Leading with design and relationships creates a unique impact in a male-dominated field,” said Porter.Suzanne's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

