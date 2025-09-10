Rhythm Systems Unveils My Rhythm, Powered By Rhythm Intelligencetm, To Enhance Employee Productivity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Rhythm IntelligenceTM-Powered Tool Helps Businesses Retain Talent, Improve Performance, and Align Teams to Company Goals

- Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm SystemsCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rhythm Systems, the leader in strategy execution methodology, coaching, and software, has announced the launch of My Rhythm, a powerful new tool designed to keep employees engaged, connected, and aligned with company goals.According to Gallup research , employee engagement has been declining for several years, leaving companies struggling to retain talent and sustain performance. Built on Rhythm IntelligenceTM, Rhythm Systems' proprietary AI engine, My Rhythm delivers clarity and focus for every role, helping businesses reverse that trend and hit their numbers even in times of economic pressure.For more than 20 years, Rhythm Systems has helped leaders of high-growth companies turn strategy into execution. With My Rhythm, businesses can now extend that same clarity and alignment across the entire workforce, ensuring that every employee is connected to the company's bigger picture and focused on the right goals for growth.Designed for today's rapidly changing workplaces and workforce, My Rhythm is the tool frontline employees actually want to use. Whether its sales reps in the field, service technicians on the go, call center professionals, or manufacturing workers on the shop floor, My Rhythm keeps teams fully empowered to succeed.Key Features Include:- Goals & Tasks: Simple to update, always visible, and powered by Rhythm IntelligenceTM to help every employee improve their job performance.- Job Scorecards & Reviews: Clarify expectations, define responsibilities, and agree on clear results for every role.- Best Practice 1:1s: Ensures no surprises and builds trust through consistent communication.“In today's market, keeping your best people is harder than ever. Employees want to feel connected to the company's goals and confident that their work matters,” said Amy Ankrum, CEO of Rhythm Systems.“My Rhythm gives every employee clarity, visibility, and purpose, helping leaders improve retention, boost performance, and build a culture of engagement.”By keeping goals visible to all, My Rhythm streamlines performance management into one simple, easy-to-use tool. Combined with Rhythm Intelligence, it empowers employees at every level to focus on the right priorities and deliver results that drive growth.Learn more about how My Rhythm can help you engage your workforce and achieve your growth goals at .

