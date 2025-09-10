AGII App Launches Across Ios And Android To Deliver AI-Powered Web3 Tools

Your one-stop AI solutions platform!

The official AGII mobile app brings decentralized intelligence to users worldwide with full access to smart contract tools and automation layers.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AGII has officially launched its mobile app across iOS and Android platforms, bringing its AI-driven Web3 tools directly to users' fingertips. With this release, users can now build, test, and monitor smart contracts with AGII's decentralized intelligence stack-anytime, anywhere.The AGII app offers real-time automation engines, predictive risk assessment, and scalable smart contract deployment. Designed for both developers and enterprises, it serves as a mobile gateway to self-optimizing contracts, adaptive workflows, and low-latency execution across major blockchains.Key features include modular automation tools, contract diagnostics, feedback loops, and multi-chain support. The app reflects AGII's commitment to universal Web3 access-removing barriers to decentralized innovation while maintaining enterprise-grade functionality and speed.About AGIIAGII is a decentralized smart contract platform that infuses AI into every layer of Web3 infrastructure. From mobile to enterprise, AGII's self-evolving contracts and automation protocols unlock fast, secure, and intelligent dApp execution for developers worldwide.

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+ +1 707-622-6168

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.