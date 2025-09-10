The Mortgage Calculator Offers Up To 275 BPS Commission, Unlimited Leads & AI Technology For Loan Officers

Join The Mortgage Calculator as Mortgage Loan Originator

The Mortgage Calculator expands nationwide opportunities for loan officers with 100% commission plans, free leads, and advanced mortgage technology.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mortgage Calculator, a licensed and rapidly growing mortgage lender, is expanding its team of Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) nationwide by offering one of the most competitive opportunities in the industry. Loan officers who join The Mortgage Calculator can earn up to 275 basis points on self-generated loans while also benefiting from unlimited company leads, a streamlined technology platform, and full training and support.

The Mortgage Calculator provides access to over 135 banks, lenders, and investors with more than 5,000 loan programs available to its team. These include conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and an extensive suite of Non-QM products such as bank statement, DSCR, 1099, P&L, and asset-based loan programs. This diverse offering ensures that loan officers are equipped to serve a wide range of clients, from first-time homebuyers to seasoned real estate investors.

A key feature of The Mortgage Calculator's platform is its proprietary AI-driven technology, which includes a fully integrated AI-powered mortgage CRM/POS/LOS for Loan Officers . The company's CALVIN AI platform automates tasks such as dual AUS submissions, condition analysis, and compliance reviews, allowing loan officers to focus on building relationships and closing deals. With over 50 API integrations and a live pricing engine, MLOs can instantly quote accurate loan scenarios to borrowers in real time, providing a major competitive edge in today's market.

In addition to top-tier compensation and technology, The Mortgage Calculator invests in the professional growth of its loan officers. New and experienced MLOs have access to 24/7 online training, recorded sessions, and a live loan support room staffed by mentors. For those who are not yet licensed, the company offers a discounted NMLS pre-license course as well as state licensing sponsorship, reimbursing fees after the first closed loan. This makes it possible for aspiring professionals to enter the mortgage industry with minimal upfront costs.

The Mortgage Calculator has also been recognized as one of the best places to work in the United States thanks to its supportive culture and focus on empowering loan officers as entrepreneurs. By combining competitive compensation, unlimited lead opportunities, innovative technology, and unmatched training resources, the company has built a model that enables MLOs to achieve their full potential.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA Programs, as well as thousands of Non-QM mortgage loan program variations using alternative income documentation!

Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes! Get started at

