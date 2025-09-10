Over 80% Of AI Projects Fail To Deliver Value Applied AI Frameworktm Unveiled As Playbook For Business Transformation

Applied AI FrameworkTM | Bridge the Gap from Experimentation to Value

Powered by Data As A Product, LLC, the New Methodology Provides a Standardized, Repeatable, and Measurable Approach for Enterprises to Achieve AI Success

- Eric Dabols, Founder Applied AI FrameworkTMMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Data As A Product, LLC, today announced the release of its new whitepaper,“The 2025 State of Applied AI : Embracing the Megatrend for Business Transformation,” alongside the official launch of the Applied AI Framework TM (AAIFTM). The dual-purpose release addresses a critical disconnect in the industry, where despite surging adoption, a staggering 80% of AI projects fail to deliver expected value. This high failure rate stems from misaligned strategies, inadequate organizational readiness, and a focus on experimentation without a clear path to value realization.The whitepaper defines Applied AI as a transformative megatrend, capable of unlocking trillions in economic value. However, it highlights that without a structured approach, organizations are unable to bridge the gap from isolated pilots to scalable, repeatable outcomes. The Applied AI FrameworkTM is introduced as the solution to this problem, providing a practitioner-born methodology designed to help businesses and consulting firms turn AI hype into tangible, measurable value.“Throughout my career leading Agile, Digital, and Product transformations at Fortune 100 companies, I've seen firsthand the chaos that comes from trying to apply old methods to new problems,” said Eric Dabols, Founder of the Applied AI FrameworkTM powered by Data As A Product, LLC.“The frameworks we've used for years were built for deterministic outcomes-where for a given input, you get a single, predictable output every time. But AI is different; it's probabilistic, meaning the outcome is based on likelihoods and can vary even with the same input. It's an entirely new challenge that requires a new approach. The Applied AI FrameworkTM is that playbook. It's a methodology born from the trenches, designed specifically to address this 'bridge the gap' challenge and turn AI hype into real, measurable value.”The AAIFTM is a turnkey ecosystem for consulting firms, enabling them to quickly build a scalable, high-value AI practice. It provides a standardized methodology that addresses their pain point of needing credible AI services without proprietary intellectual property. This "AI Practice in a Box" gives partners the ability to train and certify their consultants, opening a new revenue stream and helping partners enhance their offerings. The framework's integration with certification programs creates a self-sustaining ecosystem that drives revenue through licensing, training, and community engagement.With the global AI market projected to reach $632 billion by 2028, the AAIFTM is designed to help firms capture a piece of this explosive growth by facilitating holistic business transformation-a critical component for sustained AI success.The whitepaper,“The 2025 State of Applied AI 2025,” is available for download on the official website.About Data As A Product, LLCData As A Product, LLC, is focused on creating proprietary methodologies that help organizations operationalize and scale their AI initiatives for tangible business value. Its flagship offering, the Applied AI FrameworkTM (AAIFTM), provides a structured, tech-agnostic, and repeatable approach to AI adoption. For more information, please visit .

