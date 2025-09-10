5 Automakers To Recall Over 40,000 Vehicles For Faulty Parts
The five companies, which include DNA Motors, Mercedes-Benz Korea and Stellantis Korea, are recalling a combined 40,380 units across 16 models, according to the ministry.
The recalls involve a weak hood latch in Hyundai's Palisade sport utility vehicle (SUV), defective seat belt buckle bolts in Ford's Explorer SUV and a faulty sensor in DNA Motors' UHR125 motorcycle, reports Yonhap news agency.
Loose steering system parts in Mercedes-Benz's GLC 300 4MATIC and faulty antenna cables in the Jeep Wrangler were also cited for the automakers' recalls, the ministry said.
Vehicle owners can check whether their cars are subject to the recall by visiting the government website at , the ministry said.
In June, Hyundai Motor, Jaguar Landrover Korea and two other companies voluntarily recalled more than 14,000 vehicles to address faulty components, the transport ministry said.
The four companies, including trading firm GS Global Corp. and GM Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters, the South Korean subsidiary of General Motors Co., recalled a combined 14,708 units across 19 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a press release, reports Yonhap news agency.
In May, Kia Corp., BMW Korea and Hyundai Motor Co. voluntarily recalled over 16,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said.
According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, a total of 16,577 units across 14 models were subjected to recalls.
Kia recalled 12,949 units of two models, including the Seltos, due to a defect in the high-pressure fuel pipe that may lead to fuel leakage and increase the risk of fire.
Earlier in April, Volvo Car Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Man Truck & Bus Korea and two other foreign car brands voluntarily recalled over 117,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects.
-IANS
na/
