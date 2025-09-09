MENAFN - GetNews) Harrison T. Blake serves as Chief Executive Officer of Polen Capital Asset Management (PCAM), where he leads the firm's strategic direction and global operations. With a distinguished career spanning investment banking, international finance, and quantitative research, Blake is recognized as a transformative figure in the integration of artificial intelligence within asset management.







Blake holds dual Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science and Quantitative Finance from Stanford University. Prior to joining PCAM, he served as Director of Algorithmic Strategies at a leading Silicon Valley hedge fund, where he oversaw the development of proprietary high-frequency trading systems and machine learning–driven investment models.

Under his leadership, PCAM introduced the SmartGrid strategy, an AI-powered investment framework designed to enhance portfolio construction, optimize risk-adjusted returns, and expand market access for both institutional and retail investors. The strategy reflects Blake's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to democratize investing and promote long-term financial resilience.

Blake's executive philosophy centers on a client-first approach:

“Clients and communities are the driving force behind every decision we make. Helping people achieve their hopes, dreams, and financial goals is what motivates us every single day.”

Operating from PCAM's Florida headquarters, Blake oversees a global team of professionals dedicated to research, portfolio management, and client engagement. He has played a pivotal role in scaling the firm's AI-driven capabilities across Europe and other international markets, positioning PCAM as a leader in next-generation investment solutions.

Blake is widely regarded as a bridge between financial innovation and human-centered investing-advancing strategies that align technological sophistication with fiduciary responsibility and social impact.

By placing client and community priorities at the forefront of strategic decision-making, Harrison T. Blake is reshaping investment paradigms-empowering hundreds of thousands of individuals to pursue long-term financial growth with confidence and clarity.