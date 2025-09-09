MENAFN - GetNews) Looker Studio (GA4) template surfaces AI-driven traffic in seconds-no code, no data sharing, fully private.







Traverse City, MI - September 9, 2025 - Hog the Web, a Michigan-based SEO and analytics firm, today launched the Free AI Traffic Checker Tool -a Looker Studio dashboard template that reveals how much website traffic originates from AI-powered chat and search platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Copilot. This tool integrates with a user's existing Google Analytics 4 property- no installation required and no visitor data is shared outside the user's analytics account . Hog The We

1. The Challenge Addressed

As AI-powered assistants increasingly guide users to websites, traditional analytics often misattribute these visits, grouping them under“Direct” or generic“Referral” channels. This obscures the real impact of AI discovery. ([turn0search0], [turn0search4])

2. How the Tool Works



Users open the Looker Studio template, select their GA4 property, and instantly view AI traffic stats like source, sessions, and landing pages.

The tool remains fully private -Hog the Web never accesses user data. Hog The We Dashboard segments traffic from major AI platforms using UTM patterns and source detection-for streamlined insights.

3. Key Insights & Benefits



AI Traffic Awareness: AI referrals are growing fast. ChatGPT alone now accounts for the majority of AI-origin sessions. Visitors from these channels often spend more time engaging with content. Hog The We Loves Data

Actionable Reporting: The template makes tracking AI sources, landing pages, and device splits both automated and visual. Privacy Assured: Analytics data lives only within the user's GA4 and Looker Studio environment.

4. Why It Matters

With AI discovery on the rise, knowing how these platforms drive traffic is essential. This template allows businesses to:



Measure AI referrals alongside organic and referral channels, Analyze which pages AI tools send users to, and

Optimize content and promotion strategies accordingly.

Download the Free AI Traffic Checker Tool now and start identifying your AI-generated traffic in under a minute:

About Hog the Web

Hog the Web offers SEO-driven web design and analytics solutions tailored for small to medium-sized businesses. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, the agency helps clients not only attract traffic-but understand where it's coming from and how to capitalize on emerging AI-driven referral trends.