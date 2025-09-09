Maple Gold Closes Oversubscribed $5 Million Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 20, 2025, the Company has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "") raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5 million. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued: (i) 4,117,647 charity flow-through units of the Company (each, a "") at a price of C$0.85 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$3.5 million; and (ii) 2,500,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "") at a price of C$0.60 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$1.5 million. The Offering was significantly oversubscribed.

As a result of his participation in the Offering, leading strategic investor Michael Gentile now holds approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a " Share ") on a partially-diluted basis and has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor. In addition, pursuant to an investor rights agreement between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle "), Agnico Eagle has participated in the Offering to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in the Company at approximately 16.3% on a partially-diluted basis.

"We are extremely pleased with the success of our financing and the strong support we received from both new and existing shareholders," stated Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "The proceeds will allow us to aggressively drill our flagship Douay/Joutel gold project this fall, where we aim to advance high-grade extensions in the Nika and 531 zones at Douay and initiate a maiden drill program along the entire Eagle-Telbel mine trend at Joutel to support an updated mineral resource estimate targeted for the first half of 2026. I would also like to welcome Michael Gentile as a cornerstone shareholder and Strategic Advisor to the Company and extend our sincere thanks to Agnico Eagle for their continued support."

Maple Gold also announces that, further to its news releases dated August 20, 2025 and September 4, 2025, it has completed a Share consolidation on a ten (10) to one (1) basis (the " Consolidation "). The effective date of the Consolidation was September 8, 2025.

Offering Details

Each FT Unit consists of one Share issued on a "flow-through basis" (each, a " FT Share ") and one Share purchase warrant issued on a non-flow-through basis (each, a " Warrant ") and each NFT Unit consists of one Share and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.85 per Share. The expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceleration such that, should the closing price of the Shares on any Canadian stock exchange equal or exceed C$2.50 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company, within 15 business days of such event, shall be entitled to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 calendar days from the date that notice of such acceleration is given via news release, with the new expiry date specified in such news release.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec), on its properties in the province of Québec on or before December 31, 2026. The net proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. Certain investors have entered into lock-up agreements for a 12-month hold period from the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering: (a) certain officers and directors of the Company collectively acquired 77,268 NFT Units; and (b) Agnico Eagle acquired 586,619 NFT Units. The foregoing transactions constitute, in each case, a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by the insiders, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization, in each case as determined under MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days before closing of the Offering because the Company wished to close the Offering as expeditiously as possible for sound business reasons.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng. (PEO/EGBC/OGQ), Vice President, Technical Services of Maple Gold, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release. Mr. Cunningham-Dunlop is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Douay/Joutel Gold Project

The Douay/Joutel Gold Project is located adjacent to Highway 109 in the heart of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, one of Canada's premier gold mining districts. This large, 100%-owned land package includes the Company's flagship Douay Gold Project, which hosts an established mineral resource[1] containing 511,000 ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2.53 million ounces of gold (Inferred), as well as the past-producing, high-grade Joutel Mine Complex[2]. Douay/Joutel contains ~481 km2 of highly prospective geology within the influence of the major gold-bearing Casa Berardi Deformation Zone. Gold mines in the immediate region include the Casa Berardi Gold Mine operated by Hecla Mining Company and the Detour Lake Gold Mine operated by Agnico Eagle.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 km2 of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Offering (including the tax treatment of the FT Shares and use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of the material change report in respect of the Offering and the participation of certain insiders in the Offering), the planned fall drill program at Douay/Joutel, the updated mineral resource estimate planned for H1 2026, resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at or the Company's website at . Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 10 million tonnes at a grade of 1.59 g/t Au (containing 511,000 ounces of gold), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 76.7 million tonnes at a grade of 1.02 g/t Au (containing 2,527,000 ounces of gold). See the technical report for the Douay Gold Project entitled "Technical Report on the Douay and Joutel Projects Northwestern Québec, Canada Report for NI 43-101" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of March 17, 2022, and dated April 29, 2022.

[2] The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel Gold Mines at Joutel were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle's corporate website)

