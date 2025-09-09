Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Third Quarter And Nine-Month Period Ended July 31, 2025 Financial Results
| CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|July 31,
|October 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|63,754
|$
|57,031
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,430 (2025) and $3,624 (2024)
|41,467
|41,909
|Inventories
|30,328
|34,157
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,411
|9,976
|Advances to suppliers
|14,216
|14,570
|Income taxes receivable
|936
|936
|Total current assets
|159,112
|158,579
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|50,603
|54,200
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|16,813
|18,316
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|2,602
|2,424
|Deferred income tax assets
|7,473
|7,473
|Goodwill
|10,211
|10,211
|Other assets
|54,435
|49,916
|Total assets
|$
|301,249
|$
|301,119
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Payable to growers
|$
|31,849
|$
|18,377
|Trade accounts payable
|9,772
|8,742
|Accrued expenses
|10,459
|28,149
|Income tax payable
|1,721
|2,767
|Other current liabilities
|11,000
|11,000
|Current portion of operating leases
|3,479
|3,296
|Current portion of finance leases
|921
|874
|Total current liabilities
|69,201
|73,205
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term portion of operating leases
|15,594
|17,476
|Long-term portion of finance leases
|4,211
|4,274
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,243
|4,388
|Total long-term liabilities
|24,048
|26,138
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 17,853 (2025) and 17,802 (2024) shares issued and outstanding)
|18
|18
|Additional paid-in capital
|178,803
|177,973
|Retained earnings
|27,603
|22,341
|Total Calavo Growers, Inc shareholders' equity
|206,424
|200,332
|Noncontrolling interest
|1,576
|1,444
|Total shareholders' equity
|208,000
|201,776
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|301,249
|$
|301,119
| CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|July 31,
|July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
| 2024
|Net sales
|$
|178,822
|$
|179,596
|$
|523,753
|$
|491,585
|Cost of sales
|160,624
|159,503
|471,738
|440,071
|Gross profit
|18,198
|20,093
|52,015
|51,514
|Selling, general and administrative
|9,232
|10,510
|29,822
|36,993
|Expenses related to Mexican tax matters
|307
|225
|858
|810
|Operating income
|8,659
|9,358
|21,335
|13,711
|Foreign currency loss
|(2,483
|)
|(4,203
|)
|(2,488
|)
|(2,799
|)
|Interest income
|879
|100
|2,486
|340
|Interest expense
|(199
|)
|(833
|)
|(616
|)
|(2,619
|)
|Other income, net
|89
|81
|814
|561
|Income before income taxes and net income (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|6,945
|4,503
|21,531
|9,194
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(1,807
|)
|1,441
|(5,598
|)
|478
|Net income (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|(402
|)
|(579
|)
|178
|(374
|)
|Net income from continuing operations
|4,736
|5,365
|16,111
|9,298
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|(6,127
|)
|-
|(10,218
|)
|Net income (loss)
|4,736
|(762
|)
|16,111
|(920
|)
|Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(22
|)
|30
|(132
|)
|(17
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.
|$
|4,714
|$
|(732
|)
|$
|15,979
|$
|(937
|)
|Calavo Growers, Inc.'s net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|Continuing Operations
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.52
|Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.57
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc
|$
|0.26
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.90
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Diluted
|Continuing Operations
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.52
|Discontinued Operations
|$
|-
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.57
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc
|$
|0.26
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.89
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Number of shares used in per share computation:
|Basic
|17,853
|17,801
|17,842
|17,800
|Diluted
|17,899
|17,842
|17,893
|17,848
| CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
NET SALES AND GROSS PROFIT BY BUSINESS SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|Fresh
|Prepared
|Total
|(All amounts are presented in thousands)
|Three months ended July 31, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|155,851
|$
|22,971
|$
|178,822
|Cost of sales
|143,424
|17,200
|160,624
|Gross profit
|$
|12,427
|$
|5,771
|$
|18,198
|Three months ended July 31, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|163,218
|$
|16,378
|$
|179,596
|Cost of sales
|145,043
|14,460
|159,503
|Gross profit
|$
|18,175
|$
|1,918
|$
|20,093
|Fresh
|Prepared
|Total
|(All amounts are presented in thousands)
|Nine months ended July 31, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|470,307
|$
|53,446
|$
|523,753
|Cost of sales
|431,690
|40,048
|471,738
|Gross profit
|$
|38,617
|$
|13,398
|$
|52,015
|Nine months ended July 31, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|442,999
|$
|48,586
|$
|491,585
|Cost of sales
|402,041
|38,030
|440,071
|Gross profit
|$
|40,958
|$
|10,556
|$
|51,514
| CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table presents adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., and Diluted EPS, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we modified our calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to remove income (loss) from unconsolidated entities from excluded items. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we further modified our calculation of Adjusted Net Income to add back stock-based compensation expense. Management believes this modification enhances comparability with industry peers and provides a clearer representation of our core operating performance. Prior-period amounts have been recast for comparability where applicable. This modification does not impact previously reported GAAP financial results. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this release for additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures.
|Three months ended July 31,
|Nine months ended July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|4,736
|$
|5,365
|$
|16,111
|$
|9,298
|Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(22
|)
|30
|(132
|)
|(17
|)
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.
|4,714
|5,395
|15,979
|9,281
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Restructure costs - consulting, management recruiting and severance (a)
|-
|-
|-
|1,037
|Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (b)
|307
|225
|858
|810
|Professional fees related to internal investigation and legal settlement and related expenses (c)
|42
|1,395
|967
|6,431
|Foreign currency loss (gain) (d)
|2,483
|4,203
|2,488
|2,799
|Tariffs (e)
|11
|-
|951
|-
|Stock-Based Compensation
|280
|388
|875
|1,736
|FDA Regulatory Hold–Related Charges (f)
|4,231
|-
|4,231
|-
|Tax impact of adjustments (g)
|(1,912
|)
|(1,601
|)
|(2,542
|)
|(2,863
|)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations
|$
|10,156
|$
|10,005
|$
|23,807
|$
|19,231
|Calavo Growers, Inc.'s continuing operations per share:
|Diluted EPS from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.52
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.33
|$
|1.08
|Number of shares used in per share computation:
|Diluted
|17,899
|17,842
|17,893
|17,848
________________________________
|(a)
|For the nine months ended July 31, 2024, we incurred $0.9 million in severance and other costs and $0.1 million in stock-based compensation related to the departure of certain members of management.
|(b)
|For the three months ended July 31, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.3 million and $0.2 million of professional fees related to our Mexican tax matters. For the nine months ended July 31, 2025 and 2024, we incurred $0.8 million in each period.“Mexican tax matters” refers to proceedings with the SAT, including the recovery of IVA receivables, the 2013 assessment, and legal and advisory services connected to the recent court recognition of Calavo de México as a maquila. Additional information is provided in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
|(c)
|For the three months ended July 31, 2025, and 2024, we incurred less than $0.1 million and $1.4 million of professional and consulting fees related to the FCPA investigation in Mexico. For the nine months ended July 31, 2025, and 2024, we incurred $1.0 million and $6.4 million of professional and consulting fees related to the FCPA investigation in Mexico.
|(d)
|Foreign currency remeasurement losses, net of gains, were $2.5 million for the three- and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million and $2.8 million for the same periods in 2024.
|(e)
|For the three and nine months ended July 31, 2025, we incurred less than $0.1 million and $1.0 million in costs for tariffs that were levied primarily on United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) compliant goods sourced from Mexico, including over a three-day period (March 4, 2025 through March 6, 2025) before being lifted. Because of the abrupt and unanticipated nature of this discrete event, we were unable to pass the added cost on to customers, and we believe this expense was distortive to our results. In addition, we incurred certain minor tariffs related to fruit sourced from Peru during the third quarter of 2025.
|(f)
|Represents third-party inspection and testing costs, incremental logistics/handling expenses, and inventory write-downs on fruit diverted or sold at distressed prices, resulting from the temporary FDA detention hold on certain avocado imports from Mexico during our third fiscal quarter of 2025. We believe these costs are unusual and not reflective of normal business operations.
|(g)
|Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments are based on effective year-to-date tax rates.
| CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
The following table presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, each a non-GAAP measure, and reconciles them to net income (loss) attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc., which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we modified our calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to remove income (loss) from unconsolidated entities from excluded items. Management believes this modification enhances comparability with industry peers and provides a clearer representation of our core operating performance. Prior-period amounts have been recast for comparability where applicable. This modification does not impact previously reported GAAP financial results. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this release for additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures.
|Three months ended July 31,
|Nine months ended July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|4,736
|$
|5,365
|$
|16,111
|$
|9,298
|Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(22
|)
|30
|(132
|)
|(17
|)
|Net income from continuing operations attributable to Calavo Growers, Inc.
|4,714
|5,395
|15,979
|9,281
|Interest Income
|(879
|)
|(100
|)
|(2,486
|)
|(340
|)
|Interest Expense
|199
|833
|616
|2,619
|Provision for Income Taxes
|1,807
|(1,441
|)
|5,598
|(478
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,856
|2,011
|5,656
|6,121
|Stock-Based Compensation
|280
|388
|875
|1,736
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|7,977
|$
|7,086
|$
|26,238
|$
|18,939
|Adjustments:
|Restructure costs - consulting, management recruiting and severance (a)
|-
|-
|-
|967
|Expenses related to Mexican tax matters (b)
|307
|225
|858
|810
|Professional fees related to internal investigation and legal settlement and related expenses (c)
|42
|1,395
|967
|6,431
|Foreign currency loss (gain) (d)
|2,483
|4,203
|2,488
|2,799
|Tariffs (e)
|11
|-
|951
|-
|FDA Regulatory Hold–Related Charges (f)
|4,231
|-
|4,231
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|15,051
|$
|12,909
|$
|35,733
|$
|29,946
________________________________
See prior page for footnote references
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment