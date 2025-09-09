Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico's Inflation Tick Exposes Central Bank's Tightrope Act


2025-09-09 03:17:59
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's official statistics agency, INEGI, confirmed annual inflation rose to 3.57% in August 2025, slightly above July's 3.51%. Restaurants, hotels, personal care, healthcare, education, housing, and food all saw significant price increases over the past year.

This keeps inflation well within the central bank's 3% target band but highlights that daily life is becoming more expensive for most people. Banxico, Mexico's central bank , responded to these numbers by making a small cut to its base interest rate, now 7.75%.

This follows earlier, larger rate cuts. However, some board members warned against lowering rates too fast, since the less-visible“core” inflation -excluding fuel and unprocessed foods-remains stuck at 4.23%.

These stubborn prices for key services and essentials matter because they feed into wages and long-term business costs. Behind these numbers is a balancing act familiar to many countries.



Mexico's economic growth remains slow, hovering around 0.6% to 1.5% for 2025, according to central bank and government forecasts. At the same time, uncertainty lingers over future U.S. trade policy, which continues to influence Mexico 's exports and currency.

The real story: Mexico's leaders must fight inflation without choking off rare sources of growth. Businesses and families want cheaper loans, but any mistakes could make price rises spin out of control or damage faith in the peso.

For investors and international observers, stable-even if unexciting-policy decisions signal that Mexico aims to avoid shocks, keep trade flowing, and limit surprises.

This careful approach shapes the landscape for everyone, from grocery shoppers to foreign manufacturers, in the world's fourteenth-largest economy.

