This AI Stock Witnessed Over 300% Jump In Retail Chatter On Stocktwits: Here's Why

Rezolve AI (RZLV) stock gained the spotlight on Tuesday with significant investor interest after the shares rose nearly 12% by the noon trading session.

The company has announced that CEO Daniel M. Wagner will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Tech Investor Conference in New York. The appearance underscores Rezolve's push to broaden its presence among institutional investors while showcasing the company's ongoing expansion and advancements in artificial intelligence.

Rezolve AI stock traded over 11% higher on mid-morning Tuesday. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory amid high' message volume levels.

RZLV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on Sep. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 373% surge in user message count in 24 hours. A Stocktwits user referred to the stock as a 'rockstar'.

Rezolve also launched a series of non-deal roadshows (NDRs) that began on Monday with AGP and is expected to continue till Wednesday with Northland Securities, to deepen its engagement with investors and highlight its growth strategy.

“With our proprietary technology, foundational partnerships, and revenue momentum, we are uniquely positioned to capture one of the largest addressable markets in the world as AI transforms global commerce,” said Founder, Chairman, and CEO Daniel M. Wagner.

The company will disclose its financial results for the first half of 2025 (1H 2025) on Wednesday, October 1, before the opening bell. Executives are expected to outline the widespread adoption of Rezolve's flagship Brain Suite platform in global markets, especially progress made in the U.S. and Europe.

Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $6.88 million and a loss per share of $0.15 in the first half of the year, according to Fiscal AI data.

Rezolve AI stock has gained over 35% year-to-date and has shed over 31% in the last 12 months.

