Jamie Dimon Reportedly Believes Economy Is Wearing Out: 'Whether It's On The Way To Recession Or Just Weakening, I Don't Know'

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon reportedly said that the U.S. economy was slowing down, as confirmed by the Labor Department's report released on Tuesday.

“I think the economy is weakening,” Dimon told CNBC.“Whether it's on the way to recession or just weakening, I don't know.”

According to the Labor Department's report, the revised estimates of nonfarm payroll additions between April 2024 and March 2025 reflected a decrease of 911,000 jobs during the period, signaling a weaker labor market than previously noted.

