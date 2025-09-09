Allrize Debuts Agentic AI, Advancing Legal Workflows With Autonomous Intelligence

Fort Lauderdale, FL – September 9, 2025 - AllRize, a leading innovator of AI- powered software solutions for law firms, today announced the integration of Agentic AI capabilities into its law practice management platform. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and hosted on Azure as a SaaS offering, the AllRize platform provides software modules for marketing, CRM, matter management, document management, and accounting. Modules can be deployed together as a single solution or independently based on the needs of the law firm.

With the addition of Agentic AI, AllRize empowers law firms with the flexibility to leverage AI technology either reactively in response to prompts, or proactively as an automated problem solver, depending on their needs and comfort with AI technology. AllRize has embedded advanced AI agents into each of its software modules and enables law firms to automatically execute multi-step legal workflows across Outlook, Teams, Sharepoint, and more.

“During our conversations with law firms of all sizes, we've seen that interest in AI technologies, including Agentic AI, has been accelerating rapidly over the last 6-12 months,” said Erik Ruda, CEO of AllRize.“However, many firms have also expressed some uncertainty about how best to leverage AI. For that reason, we've designed AllRize with the flexibility that allows each firm to use only the specific AI capabilities they want, when and how they want to use them.”

The most appropriate Agentic AI use cases will vary with the needs of each firm, their practice areas, and their clients. Highlighted below, are three potential use cases that AllRize believes could have broad appeal to many firms.

Intake Made Effortless

When a prospective client emails the firm, AllRize Agentic AI can automatically extract the prospect's details, create a lead in the system, schedule a consultation in Outlook, send a welcome email with intake forms, and update the CRM-all before the attorney even finishes reading the message. This otherwise complex, time-consuming, multi-role administrative sequence becomes an invisible background process, completed in seconds. This could be very beneficial to personal injury law firms, for example.

Post-Hearing Workflow, Automatically Managed

Imagine a busy lawyer dictating short notes at the end of a hearing. Without any manual follow-up required, AllRize Agentic AI can instantly summarize the hearing, upload the summary to the case file, update deadlines in the calendar, draft an update email to the client, and flag any compliance or filing risks. What used to require far too much manual effort is now handled efficiently before the lawyer even pours a cup of coffee. This use case could have strong appeal for firms involved in litigation.

Billing Without the Stopwatch

Billable time captures itself automatically. When an attorney drafts documents in Word, responds via Outlook, or meets via Teams, AllRize Agentic AI quietly logs every minute. It categorizes time entries against the correct matter, crafts draft invoices, and surfaces them for review. As a result, firms gain immediate, real-time, audit-ready billing records-minimizing lost billable hours, improving accuracy, and boosting staff productivity. Nearly every law firm could benefit from this use case.

The Agentic AI capabilities of AllRize will be available in Q4 2025 and be integrated into the next major release of AllRize at that time.

About AllRize

AllRize, a Microsoft Partner, offers an AI-powered law practice management platform that includes separate modules for Marketing, CRM, Matter Management, Document Management, and Accounting. Delivered as a SaaS offering, modules can be deployed together or individually based on the needs of each law firm. The AllRize platform is natively integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and fully leverages the Microsoft office productivity applications law firms already use. The result is a powerful solution with a single UI that can help automate tasks, boost staff productivity, enhance client experience, and ultimately accelerate revenue growth. Learn more at

Contact Information:

Name: Franklyn Jones

Email:

Job Title: CMO



