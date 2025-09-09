Kashmir Markets Reel As Highway Closure Hits Supplies

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The prolonged closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has left Kashmir's markets gasping for supplies, with traders reporting massive losses, spiraling prices, and even marriage ceremonies being cancelled due to acute shortages.

Traders say that from“a sewing needle to a helicopter,” almost everything in Kashmir comes from outside. With the highway shut for more than 15 days now, not just farmers but businesses across sectors are reeling under the impact, as stocks dry up and markets face an unprecedented crisis.

Yaseen Khan, President of the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), said business has“totally collapsed.”

“Essential supplies are running short, some shops have shut down, and though exact estimates can't be made, heavy losses are visible,” he said.

He added that almost every sector is affected as Kashmir depends on outside supplies, ranging from rice and cooking oil to petroleum products and electronics.

Tariq Ghani, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK), said losses run into crores.

“Not just one trader, but everyone is hit badly as stocks have exhausted. Shortages are rising because of non-availability of products,” he said.

He also questioned why supplies were not being brought in by train.

“If train services have started, why can't essential goods arrive through rail as well? Rates are already skyrocketing,” Ghani asked.