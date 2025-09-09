Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

WINQ Cosmetics Launches Magic Balm The Ultimate Makeup Cleansing Balm For Radiant Skin


2025-09-09 03:06:39
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WINQ Cosmetics is proud to announce the launch of its new Magic Balm, a luxurious makeup cleansing balm that gently melts away makeup, dirt, and impurities while nourishing and protecting the skin. Designed for all skin types, this rich formula combines science and nature to deliver a refreshing cleansing experience that leaves skin soft, clean, and hydrated.
The Magic Balm works as a makeup remover balm that not only eliminates stubborn makeup but also restores skin health with a blend of carefully selected ingredients. Infused with Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Cocoa Butter, it deeply moisturizes, balances oil production, and provides antioxidant protection, making it one of the best cleansing balms for daily skincare routines.
Key Benefits of WINQ Cosmetics Magic Balm
.Effortless Makeup Removal – Works as a powerful yet gentle makeup melting balm that removes even long-wear and waterproof makeup.
.Nourishes & Protects – Vitamin E shields the skin against free radicals, keeping it healthy and radiant.
.Balances Skin – Jojoba oil mimics natural sebum, helping to regulate excess oil without clogging pores.
.Deep Hydration – Shea butter provides intense moisture, while cocoa butter ensures skin feels soft and supple after cleansing.
.All-in-One Skincare Solution – A luxurious face cleansing balm that cleanses, hydrates, and leaves no greasy residue.
Why Choose Magic Balm?
Unlike harsh cleansers that strip the skin of natural moisture, WINQ Cosmetics' Magic Balm offers a spa-like cleansing ritual at home. It transforms from a rich balm into a silky texture upon contact with skin, making makeup removal an indulgent and effective experience. Suitable for all skin types, it ensures skin feels refreshed, nourished, and ready for the next steps of skincare.
Availability
The Magic Balm is now available for purchase exclusively on the official

Company :-Winq Cosmetics

User :- Shivangi Sharma

Email :...

Phone :-09899111197

Url :-


MENAFN09092025003198003206ID1110039146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search