Kinaxis Powers Shimadzu's Supply Chain Advancement For The Modern Manufacturing Era

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Shimadzu Corporation, a top manufacturer of high-technology precision instruments, has selected the Kinaxis Maestro® platform to advance its supply chain strategy and outmaneuver global trade volatility. Shimadzu is turning to Maestro to simulate real-world trade scenarios, align cross-functional teams and proactively act before disruption hits.

Shimadzu makes precision equipment for high-stakes industries from pharmaceuticals to aerospace where speed and foresight are critical. As they expand globally, Shimadzu needed a supply chain technology platform that could process complex data, provide instant optionality and protect profits as it navigates a dynamic global tariff and trade environment.

“We have built our reputation on precision, innovation and excellence for our partners,” said Akira Okubo, corporate officer, general manager, DX・IT strategy management department at Shimadzu Corporation. “As we mark 150 years of innovation, Maestro will help us evolve into the future, giving us the power to anticipate demand shifts, optimize planning across our business and execute with speed and agility.”

Shimadzu faced challenges in advancing its business growth, including rapid changes in the external environment, gaps between demand information and production plans, and reduced visibility. Key issues included managing external risks, preventing missed opportunities, and reducing inventory. In particular, U.S. tariffs created ripple effects across their global network.

After a rigorous competitor evaluation, Shimadzu chose Maestro for its unmatched ability to bring planning and execution into a single solution along with a proven industry track record that competitors don't meet. With Maestro, Shimadzu will gain integrated orchestration across sales and operations, real-time scenario simulation to compare margins across regions and mitigate risk, and the ability to make data-driven decisions and pivot with precision when needed.

"We're proud to be working with Shimadzu on a supply chain transformation that's more agile, intelligent and ready for the future,” said Masaki Kogure, president, Japan at Kinaxis .“Maestro is the perfect solution to support their next chapter. It is purpose built to help companies navigate all types of disruptions when they are reliant on real-time insights that will keep them ahead of the curve.”

