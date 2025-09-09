Kinaxis Powers Shimadzu's Supply Chain Advancement For The Modern Manufacturing Era
Shimadzu makes precision equipment for high-stakes industries from pharmaceuticals to aerospace where speed and foresight are critical. As they expand globally, Shimadzu needed a supply chain technology platform that could process complex data, provide instant optionality and protect profits as it navigates a dynamic global tariff and trade environment.
“We have built our reputation on precision, innovation and excellence for our partners,” said Akira Okubo, corporate officer, general manager, DX・IT strategy management department at Shimadzu Corporation. “As we mark 150 years of innovation, Maestro will help us evolve into the future, giving us the power to anticipate demand shifts, optimize planning across our business and execute with speed and agility.”
Shimadzu faced challenges in advancing its business growth, including rapid changes in the external environment, gaps between demand information and production plans, and reduced visibility. Key issues included managing external risks, preventing missed opportunities, and reducing inventory. In particular, U.S. tariffs created ripple effects across their global network.
After a rigorous competitor evaluation, Shimadzu chose Maestro for its unmatched ability to bring planning and execution into a single solution along with a proven industry track record that competitors don't meet. With Maestro, Shimadzu will gain integrated orchestration across sales and operations, real-time scenario simulation to compare margins across regions and mitigate risk, and the ability to make data-driven decisions and pivot with precision when needed.
"We're proud to be working with Shimadzu on a supply chain transformation that's more agile, intelligent and ready for the future,” said Masaki Kogure, president, Japan at Kinaxis .“Maestro is the perfect solution to support their next chapter. It is purpose built to help companies navigate all types of disruptions when they are reliant on real-time insights that will keep them ahead of the curve.”
To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain management solutions, please visit Kinaxis .
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .
Source: Kinaxis Inc
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment