The Platform Group AG expands its portfolio in the furniture sector

09.09.2025 / 13:48 CET/CEST

The Platform Group AG expands its portfolio in the furniture sector Düsseldorf, 9 September 2025 . The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,"TPG"), a leading software company for platform solutions, announces that its subsidiary Digitec Living Brands GmbH has acquired a stake in Berlin-based PMR Handels GmbH. PMR operates several online shops (including Sofa-dreams) in the furniture sector and sells the products of its affiliated partners in more than 12 countries. The company will remain operationally independent and the existing management team of Harald Rexilius will remain in charge. Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: "With this investment, Digitec Living Brands is systematically pursuing our platform approach in furniture retail and we are thus further expanding our position within the furniture industry. Our B2B customers in particular have become significantly more important over the last two years." Christopher Lauth, Managing Director of Digitec Living Brands GmbH: "Together with TPG, we want to use this strategic investment to connect more furniture manufacturers to our platforms, lower logistics costs through efficiency gains and reduce marketing costs thanks to the TPG solutions." The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

