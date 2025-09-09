Rockbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Reports US$2.3M In August Gold Sales Through Talisker Partnership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) announced it has commenced shipping gold concentrate under its Mining, Milling and Smelting Agreement with Talisker Resources Ltd. (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF), selling 707 ounces of gold in August for gross proceeds of approximately US$2.3 million. Production gains followed extensive upgrades, including automation to enhance flotation recovery and installation of a large concentrator to optimize free gold recovery for ore from Talisker and Nicola's Dominion Gold Project. CEO Peter Espig said the improvements solidify Nicola's position as a producer positioned to benefit from gold and silver prices while advancing work at its high-grade Treasure Mountain silver project.

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

