Investornewsbreaks Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: YAAS) Closes $6M Underwritten Public Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: YAAS) , a SaaS and PaaS provider helping retail enterprises digitally transform, announced the closing of its firm commitment underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million before deducting fees and expenses. The offering, which closed Sept. 8, 2025, included 21,428,571 Common Units priced at $0.28 each, consisting of one Ordinary Share, one Series A Warrant exercisable at $0.28, and one Series B Warrant exercisable at $0.00001. Aegis Capital Corp., acting as sole book-running manager, partially exercised its over-allotment option, purchasing an additional 6,428,572 warrants.

To view the full press release, visit

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses using its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform to develop, use and control business applications without the need to purchase complex IT infrastructure. Youxin Technology provides a customized, comprehensive, fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions that unify all aspects of commerce with store innovations, distributed inventory management, cross-channel data integration, and a rich set of ecommerce capabilities that encompass mobile applications, social media, and web-based applications. The Company's products allow mid-tier brand retailers to use offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. This provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of tools to instantly address issues using real-time sales data.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

