How Innovative Dow BLUEWAVETM Technology Supports Sustainable Business Growth

MENAFN - 3BL) We recently announced the inauguration of an advanced BLUEWAVETM technology facility at Dow's site in Lauterbourg, France. The combined capabilities of this facility is exemplary of our ongoing commitment towards sustainability, recycling and innovation.

This new production line supports a wide variety of paper packaging products to be designed for recyclability and less resource-intensive through innovative barrier coating applications.

Understanding BLUEWAVETM technology

BLUEWAVETM technology is a unique, proprietary and patented mechanical dispersion technology developed by R&D at Dow. It enables our research teams and production facilities to disperse almost any polymer into water, resulting in an aqueous dispersion that performs similarly to solvent-based polymers while being more cost effective.

Mechanical dispersion methods usually require polymers to be modified before they can be dispersed in water, leading to higher costs and altered resin attributes. The BLUEWAVETM technology process produces a waterborne dispersion without changing the resin-preserving the performance of the polymer material.

BLUEWAVETM technology enables bulk polymers to be dispersed in water and applied as a liquid solution. This innovation creates an ultra-thin and protective lining that offers exceptional food and flavor retention, adhesion, corrosion protection and flexibility. The unique waterborne dispersion allows food and beverage brand owners to use their existing large-scale packaging infrastructure to incorporate the benefits of BLUEWAVETM technology.

What is mechanical dispersion?

Dispersion is a term used in chemistry to describe a mixture created by combining small particles of one substance into another to make a suspension. Mechanical dispersion does this though a mechanism like friction or collision.

How BLUEWAVETM technology supports sustainability initiatives

Our barrier coatings for paper packaging are an example of how BLUEWAVETM technology is designed to help improve the recycling rates of paper products for food contact.

We can look specifically at RHOBARRTM 320 Barrier Dispersion to appreciate the positive impact that innovation can have on the sustainability of consumer products. It is the first aqueous barrier coating designed specifically for paper applications and one of the materials we produce at the new Dow Lauterbourg BLUEWAVETM technology facility.

RHOBARRTM 320 Barrier Dispersion provides an ultra-thin, water-based coating alternative that supports up to 99% fiber recovery when those paper products are recycled. It also enables up to a 70% reduction in waste and raw material usage compared to extrusion coated products. Less raw material in the production of paper packaging means up to 15% lighter final product weight. Since low coat weights are achievable, the percentage weight that a barrier film represents in a finished article can be greatly reduced. For example , an 8 g/m2 coating direct to paper on 200 g/m2 solid bleach board represents a barrier coat weight of just 3.8 wt. % of the total article-helping paper coaters with their goals of reduction of environmental impact and advance their sustainability initiatives. Lighter final products can also help our customers save on the cost to get their product from production facilities and into the hands of consumers.

Its environmentally-advanced contributions are so notable that RHOBARRTM 320 Barrier Dispersion won a Gold Edison Award for positively contributing to the recyclability of food service items and packaging.

RHOBARRTM 320 Barrier Dispersion also delivers in terms of performance. It can be used to provide both a hot and cold liquid barrier and water vapor resistance that is needed for cup stock applications. RHOBARRTM 320 also provides a barrier against oil and grease in food packaging applications with excellent heat seal-ability. These properties and flexibility of its formulation helped this product also earn a prestigious R&D 100 Award .

Learn more about the RHOBARRTM Barrier Coatings for paper portfolio in this quick reference guide .

Manufacturing in France

Our commercial presence in France started in 1963. More than six decades later, we operate three production sites and a business center within the country.

The inauguration of the BLUEWAVETM technology facility at the Dow site in Lauterbourg reinforces our commitment to profitable growth by expanding production capacity while valuing the environment and maintaining a footprint respecting the communities where we operate manufacturing sites.

Between 2017 and 2024, we significantly invested in strategic improvements to the production capacity and environmental footprint of our production sites in France. With over 80% of what we produce in France exported across Europe, Dow France is positioned to deliver an extensive scope of solutions for booming sectors in the region like coatings, paint, packaging, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer goods.

The launch of the BLUEWAVETM technology production line underscores our drive to meet consumer trends and the evolving demands of the market.